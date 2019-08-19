Premier League 2019/2020: 3 reasons why Chelsea drew 1-1 with Leicester City

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Leicester City in the Premier League

Chelsea’s winless start to the season continued as the Blues laboured to a 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Sunday. Frank Lampard’s men failed to win for the third consecutive game despite playing at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring after just seven minutes through the impressive Mason Mount. The young attacker showed great eye for goal as he slotted the ball past Kasper Schmeichel to give Chelsea an early lead.

The London outfit continued to dominate proceedings but were often wasteful when chances came their way. Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount all had half-chances come their way bur failed to convert.

Leicester, though, came out for the second half in better shape and snatched the equaliser through Wilfred Ndidi in the 67th minute. Despite the introduction of Mateo Kovacic and Willian, the Blues were unable to secure a win.

Below, we take a look at 3 reasons why Chelsea drew with Leicester City.

#3 Leicester were too good in the 2nd half

This was a game of two halves, and Leicester dominated the 2nd half

This was a typical game of two halves. While Chelsea dominated the first half, Leicester City turned the tables after the break and were simply unstoppable. The Foxes were pinned in their own half for larger parts of the game but brilliantly made amends in the second half.

In fact, Leicester were too good and could have won the game had they taken their chances. The equaliser from Wilfred Ndidi was commendable, but James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were culpable for missing a glut of chances.

The aforementioned duo put up better performances in the second half, just like their other teammates, but their finishing was poor. Chelsea's 4-0 collapse at Old Trafford last week was down to the team’s lack of concentration in the latter parts of the second half and the same problem was evident against Leicester.

The Blues didn't seem to be able to perform at a high level for 90 minutes and that is what allowed Leicester back into the game. The Foxes were, by far, the better side in the second half and that rightly reflects the result.

