Premier League 2021-22: 5 Talking Points from Gameweek 28 as turmoil continues at Manchester United

We are entering the final phase of the Premier League season and Gameweek 28 had some exhilarating games. There was no shortage of excitement as teams picked up big wins at both ends of the table.

Premier League results from Gameweek 28:

All eyes were on the Manchester Derby, which had huge ramifications in the title race as well as the fight for the Champions League spots. Manchester City emerged dominant 4-1 winners after a poor Manchester United display in the second half.

Meanwhile, Arsenal entered fourth place after an impressive 2-3 win against Watford. Chelsea and Aston Villa emerged as four-nil victors against Burnley and Southampton respectively. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace and Brentford secured important away wins against Wolves and Norwich.

Sadio Mane's goal was enough to take Liverpool over the line against West Ham. Leicester also emerged as 1-0 winners over Leeds. Newcastle continued to progress under their new regime and secured a 2-1 win against Brighton.

Let's now look at the five major talking points from this weekend's Premier League games:

#5 Coutinho rolls back the years in splendid win against Southampton

Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League

Philippe Coutinho was back to his best as his outstanding performance helped Aston Villa cruise to a 4-0 victory against Southampton at Villa Park on Saturday. The Brazilian made his return to the Premier League in January, signing for Steven Gerrard’s side on loan from Barcelona.

Coutinho was causing all sorts of problems for the Saints and pulled the strings in midfield. Villa began the half superbly and took the lead in the ninth minute through Ollie Watkins. Villa doubled their lead after an exquisite lobbed ball from Calum Chambers found Coutinho, who then squared it to Douglas Luiz to make it 2-0.

Squawka Football @Squawka



91% pass accuracy

6 touches in the opp. box (most)

5 possessions won

4 shots (=most)

2 shots on target (=most)

2 big chances created (most)

2 take-ons completed

2 duels won

1 goal

1 assist



Sensational. Philippe Coutinho's game by numbers vs Southampton:91% pass accuracy6 touches in the opp. box (most)5 possessions won4 shots (=most)2 shots on target (=most)2 big chances created (most)2 take-ons completed2 duels won1 goal1 assistSensational. Philippe Coutinho's game by numbers vs Southampton:91% pass accuracy6 touches in the opp. box (most)5 possessions won4 shots (=most)2 shots on target (=most)2 big chances created (most)2 take-ons completed2 duels won1 goal1 assistSensational. 👏 https://t.co/U27ucOHfVc

The game was put to bed in the early stages of the second half. Coutinho found the ball at his feet during the aftermath of a 52nd-minute free-kick and squeezed it past Forster. Southampton were all over the place, and the former Saints man Danny Ings scored the Villans' fourth goal just two minutes later.

Coutinho was named Man of the Match for his splendid performance in the game. The victory saw Villa move up to 11th in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Southampton suffered their first defeat in five Premier League games.

#4 Revamped Newcastle continue to impress

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

After an incredible January transfer window, Newcastle continued their splendid run of form in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Brighton. This was Newcastle’s first win against a team in the top half of the table this season.

Newcastle were off to a poor start but their new signings had a major role to play in the game. Brighton, who are a threat from set-pieces, continued to pressurize the Magpies, but former Seagull Dan Burn thwarted most of their chances.

Newcastle took the lead when Chris Wood’s perfectly weighted pass found Jacob Murphy, who struck the post before Ryan Fraser netted in the rebound. The lead was doubled just two minutes later when Fabian Schar met Fraser’s cross with a thumping header.

The Magpies rested on their lead in the second half and brought on unnecessary pressure on themselves that led to Lewis Dunk halving the deficit. However, Newcastle held on and came away with all three points. They are now unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games.

Newcastle, who were serious relegation contenders, have turned their season around. They are currently 14th in the Premier League, seven points clear of the drop zone. In addition to the financial takeover that has been nothing short of a miracle for Newcastle, Eddie Howe has also played a large part in their success.

The Englishman has been a splendid appointment and has also been nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for February.

#3 Mane and Diaz shine as Liverpool get crucial win against West Ham

Luis Diaz in action - Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

It wasn't the most convincing of performances, but Liverpool eventually got past West Ham with a 1-0 win. The Reds ensured that they remain in the hunt for the Premier League title and mounted pressure on City.

Liverpool were in control in the first half and Mo Salah should have bagged a brace, but the Egyptian seemed to lack his usual precision. The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot bounced into Sadio Mane who found the back of the net.

Luis Diaz was a constant cause of concern for the Hammers and his direct runs created space for the likes of Salah and Mane. The Colombian has adapted exceptionally well to the Premier League and will only improve as the days go by.

West Ham did create a lot of chances but lacked the finishing touch. After a late onslaught by the visitors, Liverpool held on and ensured the three points were theirs. Their game against City in April will be a massive decider in the title race.

#2 Young guns lead the way as Arsenal move into fourth-place

Watford v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth-place after an impressive 2-3 win against Watford. The young guns proved their worth as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard put in outstanding performances at Vicarage Road.

The Gunners had a shaky start and Watford thought they had scored in the opening minute but the goal was disallowed. Arsenal were quick to establish control and Odegaard scored a glorious opener after a quick one-two with Saka in the fifth minute.

Watford equalized in the 11th minute in style when Cucho Hernandez scored a stunning overhead kick. The north Londoners were largely in control of the first half and restored their lead in the 30th minute after another magnificent goal by Saka. The 20-year-old has eight goals and five assists in the league so far.

Arsenal extended their lead shortly after half-time thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s deadly right boot that found a postage-stamp finish. Moussa Sissoko pulled a goal back for the home side in the 87th minute and set up a nervy final few minutes for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been playing with a renewed passion of late and the performances are a clear indicator of their zeal.This was a hugely important win for Arsenal as they are now fourth in the Premier League with a one-point lead over Manchester United with three games in hand.

#1 Turmoil continues at United as the Red Devils fall to embarrassing defeat against City

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Manchester Derby was a classic case of a game of two halves. United started the game poorly and City took an early lead when Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Jadon Sancho equalized for United in the 22nd minute with an immaculate curling finish.

The Red Devils were the architects of their own downfall, however. A failed clearance attempt led to Phil Foden cleverly lobbing the ball over Lindelof and forcing De Gea into making a brilliant save. United’s troubles didn’t end there and the ball eventually found itself at De Bruyne’s feet who scored his second.

City put in one of the most dominant Premier League performances ever seen in the second half. United were starved of the ball, and City had an incredible 92% possession for a 15-minute period. The Red Devils were lackluster and their heads dropped much too soon for their fans’ liking.

GOAL @goal Man City were toying with Man Utd Man City were toying with Man Utd 😳 https://t.co/TKksbWOBFO

United made the costly error of leaving Riyad Mahrez unmarked and the Algerian gave his side a deserved third goal. City put the game to bed after Mahrez bagged his brace towards the end of the game. United were poor in front of goal and managed just two shots on target.

Fans were left furious after abysmal performances from the likes of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes. Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of the starting XI and did not make the bench either, reportedly due to injury. Rangnick turned down speculation that Ronaldo personally refused to feature in the game.

It has not been smooth sailing for the Portuguese sensation and the alleged dressing room spats have not helped United's cause. The loss means that the Red Devils drop to fifth in the Premier League table. United players will have a lot to answer for after such an embarrassing display.

Edited by Nived Zenith