×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League: 3 young players to watch out for in the upcoming season

Vansh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
301   //    18 Jul 2019, 19:53 IST

Premier League
Premier League

The Premier League is home to some world-class academies developing extraordinary talents. In the past decade, the number of players going out on loan has increased. However, not many have been able to play for their club's first team. This has forced some young talents to move to other leagues to make their career.

It is becoming increasingly evident that clubs are prioritizing transfers over youth. While it is understandable, clubs need to start trusting their youth and deploy them in key roles to enhance their development. This will boost their confidence and polish them further according to the club's needs. However, all players cannot be given this opportunity and hence, clubs must pick out the best young talents.

Here, we take a look at 3 such young players that can play key roles for their clubs this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (18, Chelsea)

The Next Big Thing?
The Next Big Thing?

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of the most loved footballers in London. The Chelsea fanbase sees him as the heir to Eden Hazard's throne. Playing frequently for Chelsea last season, his performances were consistent and solid. He even managed to get his first international cap, which is quite a remarkable achievement for an 18-year-old.

Towards the end of the season, Hudson-Odoi got injured at a crucial juncture. The injury forced him to miss the remaining part of the season. What is even more heartbreaking is that it is expected that he will miss the first two months of the upcoming season.

In spite of the injury, Hudson-Odoi will be playing a lot more once fit and it is important he remains positive and motivated through rehabilitation.

Hudson-Odoi has all the qualities of a modern-day winger. He possesses fantastic pace and is a great dribbler of the ball. One of his most important features is that he isn't afraid to go into one-on-one situations.

To understand Hudson-Odoi's importance, it is important to analyze Chelsea's situation. Well, Chelsea as a club is struggling, in general. Eden Hazard has moved to Real Madrid while Maurizio Sarri has moved to Juventus. Moreover, Chelsea has been slapped a transfer ban. While they have appealed to the CAS, it seems unlikely that they will be able to get any substantial time even if the ban is uplifted.

Next season, Chelsea will need all their young players to step up and take responsibility. It is important that Hudson-Odoi works hard in rehabilitation and gets back as soon as possible. Hudson-Odoi seems destined to become a star but the next season will truly decide whether he has what it takes to convert his potential into performances.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester City Philip Foden Callum Hudson-Odoi Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Top 3 wingers in the Premier League this season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 overrated players this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The best Opta numbers of a thrilling season
RELATED STORY
6 longest winning streaks in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking April 2019 - Sterling on the rise, Pogba slipping
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
Man City treble: Are Guardiola's men the best team of the Premier League era?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us