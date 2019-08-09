Premier League: 5 Bold predictions for the 2019-20 season

How will Solskjaer fare this season?

The 2019 British transfer window slammed shut on the 8th of August and like countless previous off-seasons, deadline day indulged in its manic characteristics. Despite the clubs boasting an entire summer to conduct their business, they still left it late as 6 deal sheets were submitted to the Premier League officials, hoping for an extension and further time for finalising the paperwork.

Fortunately, no mishaps were caused and teams were able to officially announce the players they’d acquired, even after the 5pm BST deadline had expired.

The 8th of August, unsurprisingly, provided plenty of excitement and luckily, for the football fanatics, that dose will get multiplied exponentially when Liverpool host Norwich City on the 9th of August. After all, the Premier League, after an 89-day hiatus, is back in town.

Inevitably, the start of a new season brings about an air of expectation among all supporters. Also, the beginning of a new term allows several people to cast their opinion on how the myriad story-lines in the top-flight would pan out.

Thus, courtesy this article, we will make five bold predictions that might come true during the course of the Premier League season.

Without further ado, here is a look at them:

#5 Norwich to go back down to the Championship

Norwich City might find the Premier League a hard nut to crack

In 2018-19, Norwich City took the Championship landscape by storm when they steamrolled every other club on their way to a title triumph. In the process, they accumulated 94 points and scored 93 goals in 46 games, a figure roughly amounting to a couple of goals scored per match.

However, while they captured everyone’s imagination with their effervescent attacking displays, their defence shipped in 57 goals over the season, meaning that they conceded more than a goal a game on average. To put things into perspective, Norwich had the fourth worst defensive record among teams that finished in the top ten.

Thus, the Canaries might have a tough task on their hands come their Premier League escapade, considering the most minute of defensive lapses get punished in the top flight. And, Norwich only need to look at Fulham in 2018-19 to drive that point home.

Moreover, the recently promoted outfit’s transfer activity (or lack of) could leave them precariously placed. Though they landed Josip Drmic and Patrick Roberts, one feels that they might just have left themselves a lot to do with a squad that is a little short on depth and experience.

