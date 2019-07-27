×
Premier League: 5 debutants to watch out for in the 2019/20 season

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    27 Jul 2019, 22:10 IST

Honduras v United States - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier
Honduras v United States - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

After it's the annual three-month-long break, the Premier League is all set to return to action next month.

Over the years, EPL has evolved into the topmost league across Europe and is at present the only league that still retains the competitiveness of a season-long competition. As seen last season, the winners Manchester City were given a run for their money by Liverpool throughout the campaign and finished just two points behind them on the very last day.

The fact that the finalists in the UEFA Champions League last season were both from English top-flight bodes well for the league and is a testament to its quality of football, which makes it one of the most enjoyable league to watch.

Well, that and the glut of talent present in the 20 teams competing for glory. Some of the best players in the world in Aguero, Salah, Kane, Alisson, Van Dijk ply their trade in the league at the moment. And with every transfer window, clubs keep bringing in even more talent in their ranks.

As it happens in every transfer window, most of the clubs have been very busy in the last two months bringing in reinforcements for the upcoming season from overseas.

Here we take a look at the top five new entrants in the league who can clearly make the difference for their club in the new Premier League season.

#5 Dani Ceballos

Spain v Germany - 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Final
Spain v Germany - 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Final

Arsenal's transfer activity remained dormant for the better part of the window, but in Real Madrid's Daniel Ceballos, they've finally signed a big name, albeit, on loan for the season.

The Spain U-21 international will be joining The Gunners following triumph at the recently concluded U-21 EURO Championships with La Rojita, in which he was one of their standout players.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old midfielder is a skilful dribbler of the ball and has the ability to operate on various positions from the midfield, but the No.10 role is best suited to him.

He also possesses the ability to unleash wicked strikes from his right foot and is good from set-piece situations as well, as he showed in Spain's Group Stage clash against Poland.

What he brings to Unai Emery's team is his dynamism, energy and ability to move the ball into the final third. Though he should not be looked at as an out-and-out replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

It would be interesting to see how Emery makes the most of this talented youngster in the new season and what kind of impact he makes in what might be his only stint in the Premier League.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester City Daniel Ceballos Christian Pulisic Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams 2019/20
