Premier League: 7 of the biggest disappointments so far

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.29K // 05 Sep 2018, 08:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

The first month of the EPL has had its highs and lows. Teams such as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City have led the way in terms of results. Surprise results such as Man Utd's loss to Brighton, Man City's draw against Wolves and Spurs defeat to Watford have shown that the EPL is as unpredictable as ever.

Many players carried high expectations going into the season and have failed to deliver in the opening games. While the campaign is long and arduous, we would undoubtedly be hoping for better performances from these big names.

Here is our selection of the biggest disappointments of the FPL season so far. Players have the hype that surrounded them before the season and their general performances.

#7 Leroy Sane - Manchester City

Sane has hardly got any game time at City so far

The German was infamously snubbed from the German National squad going into this year's World Cup. This came as a shock to many as Sane had been one of the standout performers at Man City last season. He had scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in the previous season. This had led him to be awarded the PFA young player of the year award.

Expectations were high from the winger going into the new season. Many of City's first team had gone far at the WC and returned pretty late into the pre-season. This was seen as a perfect opportunity for Sane to become his team's main man. Him relatively fresher than the rest of the squad while also having a point to prove for his omission.

All those expectations have been shattered in the opening month of the season and Sane is yet to even start a game. He has clocked only 30 minutes on the pitch in total and was also left out of the matchday squad against Newcastle. The player is not injured which means there are other reasons involved for his lack of play. Pep Guardiola has reportedly commented that Sane is far from his best currently.

It remains to be seen how Sane makes a comeback into the team. With such obvious quality in his bag, the PFA young player of the year would be surely hoping to turn his season around.

1 / 7 NEXT