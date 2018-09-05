Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League: 7 of the biggest disappointments so far

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.29K   //    05 Sep 2018, 08:38 IST

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

The first month of the EPL has had its highs and lows. Teams such as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City have led the way in terms of results. Surprise results such as Man Utd's loss to Brighton, Man City's draw against Wolves and Spurs defeat to Watford have shown that the EPL is as unpredictable as ever.

Many players carried high expectations going into the season and have failed to deliver in the opening games. While the campaign is long and arduous, we would undoubtedly be hoping for better performances from these big names.

Here is our selection of the biggest disappointments of the FPL season so far. Players have the hype that surrounded them before the season and their general performances.

#7 Leroy Sane - Manchester City

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Sane has hardly got any game time at City so far

The German was infamously snubbed from the German National squad going into this year's World Cup. This came as a shock to many as Sane had been one of the standout performers at Man City last season. He had scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in the previous season. This had led him to be awarded the PFA young player of the year award.

Expectations were high from the winger going into the new season. Many of City's first team had gone far at the WC and returned pretty late into the pre-season. This was seen as a perfect opportunity for Sane to become his team's main man. Him relatively fresher than the rest of the squad while also having a point to prove for his omission.

All those expectations have been shattered in the opening month of the season and Sane is yet to even start a game. He has clocked only 30 minutes on the pitch in total and was also left out of the matchday squad against Newcastle. The player is not injured which means there are other reasons involved for his lack of play. Pep Guardiola has reportedly commented that Sane is far from his best currently.

It remains to be seen how Sane makes a comeback into the team. With such obvious quality in his bag, the PFA young player of the year would be surely hoping to turn his season around.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Leroy Sane
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Top 10 players who have missed the most chances in...
RELATED STORY
5 things learned from week 3 of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League: The Biggest Transfer Need of Every Top 6...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Game week 4: Previews and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Weekly
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Rating the title contenders so...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League Teams This Season
RELATED STORY
Record Transfers of all the Premier League clubs
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us