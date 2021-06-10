Premier League big six 20-21 season review

The top six clubs in the Premier League had a mixed season, with some attaining great success and others enduring frustration. Manchester City and Chelsea both had great success as their owners Sheikh Mansoor and Roman Abramovich saw their ambitions and finances work wonders

The two biggest clubs in England, Manchester United and Liverpool, did not have a great season. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur finished way behind the leading pack in the league. Tottenham suffered another cup heartbreak.

20/21 showed how far the mighty Arsenal have fallen.

Tottenham have had a few good recent seasons, sans trophies, however. 20/21 proved to be another trophyless campaign for the North London club.

Manchester City were deserved Premier League champions, winning it for the fifth time. This happened following a shaky start with them seeing a great upturn in their form post-Christmas.

They also defeated Spurs in the League Cup final to win their fourth League Cup in a row. Liverpool's title defence wasn't stellar, though getting into the top four provided respite and meaning to the season for the Anfield club.

Chelsea secured a spot in the top four again, whilst Man United finished second, albeit far behind Man City. Arsenal and Tottenham had poor league seasons, finishing eighth and seventh respectively.

Chelsea won their second Champions League title by defeating City, in what was the second all-English final in three years (following Liverpool vs. Tottenham in 2019).

The Stamford Bridge club won 1-0, with the winner coming from German playmaker Kai Havertz. It was a well-deserved tactical display, denying Guardiola his first CL since 2011 at Barcelona.

All of these clubs also pushed for a European Super League, leaving many fans irate, angry, disillusioned, and distressed. They all pulled out of the scheme after the backlash, though this does not mean the avenue is dead, or will be forever.

The proposal saw major protests at the Emirates Stadium, Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford. An unprecedented pitch invasion occurred at Old Trafford, showing the fans' disgust with the Super League and the Glazer Family.

This happened before a game against old enemy Liverpool, leading to its postponement.

It added an extra dimension to this season, and perhaps showed the ever-growing greed and revenue-seeking amongst the big clubs.

There were unprecedently chaotic scenes at Old Trafford, before the game vs. arch-rivals Liverpol

All clubs at all levels have defined parameters for success. Did the big six meet them? With the Champions League and other competitions, how far did each go in reaching their goals?

In this piece, I'll examine and rate how the 20/21 season has been for each club accordingly.

