Isco to make decision on his future amid interest from the Blues, Leicester expect Chilwell to leave for Stamford Bridge and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 17th January 2020

Ben Chilwell has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we have an update on Chelsea's pursuit of Isco, how the Blues' Ben Chilwell chase has prompted Leicester City to line up a replacement, and the club's efforts to sign up Paris Saint-Germain's teenage sensation.

Isco to respond to Chelsea offer after the Euros

Isco will decide on his future after the Euros

Real Madrid playmaker Isco will not decide on his future until after Euro 2020, according to the Daily Star.

The 27-year-old has reportedly received an offer from Chelsea, who are keen on bringing him to the club to add a new dimension to their attack.

It was revealed by El Desmarque in Spain that Frank Lampard was keen on bringing the silky playmaker and give him complete creative freedom by deploying N’Golo Kante behind him so that he would not have to bother about defensive duties.

However, if reports from the Daily Star are to be believed, Isco wants to get the Euro’s out of the way before deciding on his long-term future.

The Madrid man has been a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, having started only six times in the LaLiga.

Leicester City line up Ryan Bertrand as Chilwell replacement

Is Ben Chilwell Stamford Bridge bound?

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester City are targeting Ryan Bertrand as a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who they believe will move to Chelsea in the summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit were preparing to launch a bid for Chilwell in January itself, but their pressing need to recruit a back-up striker in this window took precedence and they’re set to go all-in for the 23-year-old in the summer.

Bertrand, who was coached by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers in Chelsea’s youth setup and also spent a year on loan under his tutelage, is considered an ideal replacement for Chilwell.

Although Chilwell’s form this season has blown hot and cold, there’s no doubting the natural ability that he possesses. Under Lampard’s guidance, he might be able to find the consistency that’s currently not present in his game, kick on, and become one of the best full-backs in the country.

Chelsea lead race to sign PSG starlet

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Kays Ruiz-Atil. The 17-year-old midfielder joined the Parisians from Barcelona in 2015 and has a contract with the club until 2021.

Although he had begun talks with the club over a new contract, it is now believed that he wants to leave the French giants and Chelsea are in pole position for his signature.

Technical mentor Claude Makelele is believed to have flown to Paris to work on a deal to bring the highly-rated teenager to Stamford Bridge.

Per the latest reports from RMC Sport, Chelsea will have to negotiate a fee for Ruiz-Atil’s signature, with PSG unhappy with the lack of dialogue between the two clubs thus far – Chelsea have been in direct contact with the player’s camp but have barely held formal talks with PSG.

