Premier League News: "I’d like to have seen him go to Man City" - Former Arsenal midfielder on Maguire's potential move to Manchester United

Harry Maguire (R) is reportedly on the brink of a move to Manchester United

What is the story?

Harry Magure is reportedly on the brink of completing a transfer to Manchester United from Leicester City. However, former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson thinks that a move to Manchester City would have been a better option for the 26-year-old English centre-back.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are still in the market for an experienced defender and a midfielder. If reports surrounding the club are to be believed, Man United have already agreed an £80 million fee with Leicester City for the acquisition of Harry Maguire.

The English defender could surpass Liverpool's Virgil Van-Dijk and become the world's most expensive centre-back. United have already spent around £70million to secure the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James this summer.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is also on the lookout for a defender with Vincent Kompany returning to Anderlecht at the end of the 2018-19 season. The Cityzens had been linked with Maguire earlier in the transfer window. However, they failed to meet the enormous transfer fee Leicester had set.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN (via Express), Stewart Robson, who played over 150 matches for Arsenal, admitted that he would have preferred Maguire joining City rather than United. He said:

“Harry Maguire is the best football-playing centre-half there is in Britain at the moment. He’s the one player that can step out with the ball. I’d like to have seen him go to Man City and John Stones be left out. John Stones isn’t good at coming out with the ball. Whatever anybody says John Stones isn’t as good as Harry Maguire on the ball."

He further added that Manchester United would getting a good player in Maguire.

What is next?

Manchester United's pre-season preparations are running in full swing. The Red Devils have already landed in Shanghai, where they will clash swords with Tottenham Hotspur on the 25th of July.