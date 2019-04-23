Premier League: One Player From Each Top 6 Club Not Good Enough For Them

Which of the Manchester United players make the cut?

The 2018-19 edition of the Premier League only has a handful of games remaining and there are a plethora of intriguing story-lines developing.

At the moment, Manchester City and Liverpool aren’t giving the other an inch as the pair battle to be crowned champions. A slightly lower rung of the league ladder sees Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham matching each other step for step in a bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Everton, Watford and Wolves too have a mini-league of their own as the trio look to grab the final Europa League spot on offer.

At the foot of the table, Fulham and Huddersfield Town have already been relegated whereas Cardiff City and Brighton are trying their utmost to not be a part of the drop zone come the 12th of May.

Unsurprisingly, there have been numerous players who’ve led their sides’ charge towards their respective objectives over the course of the season. The names of Virgil Van Dijk, Raheem Sterling and Eden Hazard quickly spring to mind in such a discussion.

However, there have also been certain players across the league’s ‘Big Six’ clubs who haven’t particularly covered themselves in glory and have proven time and again that they just aren’t good enough to don the shirts of their clubs.

Thus, through the lens of this article, we would chalk out a player from each of the Big Six teams who the clubs need to get rid of.

Without further ado, here is a look at them:

#6. Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Fabian Delph has been poor for Manchester City

The Englishman moved to the blue half of Manchester in the 2015 off-season after enjoying six years at Aston Villa. At the time, Fabian Delph was looked upon as a long-term midfield option for City, one capable of manning the middle third for years to come.

However, a string of injuries and poor form have consigned him to periphery at the Etihad. Though the Englishman played a major chunk of the Cityzens’ title winning 2017-18 season, his other displays haven’t inspired a lot of confidence.

The current term has seen Delph make 11 league appearances where he has contributed a solitary goal. More worryingly though, he has been sent off once in those games while also receiving end a yellow card on one occasion.

The raw numbers do not portray a fine image for the Englishman but arguably, his performances have been much worse.

Whenever he has taken the pitch, he has looked a fish out of water in Pep Guardiola’s system. Though his technical deficiencies have played a part, his lack of awareness on the pitch has been equally alarming.

Son Heung Min’s goal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie was a perfect example where Delph completely switched off and allowed the Korean to fire home.

Thus, highlighting that the Englishman simply does not boast of the required attributes to establish himself as a vital cog of the City side.

