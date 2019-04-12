×
Premier League reports: Real Madrid want £75 million striker while Eden Hazard willing to accept less wage to join the Galacticos and more - April 12, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.49K   //    12 Apr 2019, 19:58 IST

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer reports for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Solskjaer on Herrera’s future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Ander Herrera’s uncertainty regarding his future at Old Trafford might be one of the reasons for his injury.

Herrera’s contract ends this summer and he is going to be a free agent after that. He reportedly has an offer from PSG but Solskjaer has claimed that he can’t make any comments on the Spaniard’s contractual situation as they are focusing on getting him back to his optimum fitness.

“Maybe his future has been a worry for him and maybe that’s part of the reason he picked up another injury,” Solskjær said.

“All I know is that he’s been working really hard to get back fit again after the injury he sustained against Liverpool. I can’t really comment on how far we are down the line with his contract talks, we’ve been letting him focus on his fitness.”

The former United striker then revealed that the midfielder is not happy right now because his injury is preventing him from helping the tea. He then stated that the former Athletic star always gives his best on the pitch, regardless of how long he has in his contract before adding that he could be back on the pitch against Manchester City or Chelsea.

“He’s not happy at the moment because he cannot help his teammates. He loves to play, he would always give his all whether he has five weeks or five years left on his contract.

“I would have no problem playing him either but he will not be ready for West Ham, hopefully we might see him against Manchester City or Chelsea.”

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
