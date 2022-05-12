5 best No. 8 midfielders in Premier League this season

When referring to the No. 8 midfielder, past Premier League players that spring to mind include Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. A player who can make things happen as well as help protect their defense. In the 90s and noughties, many No. 8s were referred to as box-to-box midfielders.

But things have changed with the shift in formations moving from a standard English 4-4-2 to a more cultural 4-3-3 and variations of it. With a more tactical approach to football, players aren't usually expected to make a last-ditch tackle, take the ball 70 yards upfield and then power a 25-yeard screamer into the top corner.

The No. 8 is also referred to as a playmaker. Xavi and Andres Iniesta would both play the No. 8 role at times for the great Barcelona side under Pep Guardiola. Toni Kroos still fulfills this role at Real Madrid. The Premier League, too, boasts a few great No. 8s. Here, we take a look at five of the best in the position this season.

#5 Fred

Of course, this will divide opinion, but at times this Premier League season Fred has been one of the few shining lights in a dim campaign for Manchester United. A much-maligned midfielder during his United career, he has at times seemed like a fall guy for their recent lack of success.

Although he hasn't been perfect this season, he has improved immeasurably. Whilst many around him have faltered, namely Bruno Fernandes, the Brazilian has began to showcase why Jose Mourinho originally signed him. With four goals and four assists, Fred has contributed more to United's attack than in past seasons. The odd moment of samba skills which he has showcased will further help enhance his reputation.

#4 Thiago Alcantara

After a very difficult start to his Premier League career, Thiago has finally shown his worth this season. Overcoming his early Liverpool injury issues, Thiago is now a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's team and brings a different element to the Reds' heavy metal style.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man's ability to find space in a congested midfield opens up play for his teammates. His ability to spread the ball wide to fullbacks helps the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson get into dangerous positions and do what they do best to supply for the frontline.

Thiago's passing success rate of just below 90% this Premier League season is one of the best of anyone in his position.

#3 Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher has grown in reputation considerably after his season under Patrick Vieira. Following on from his maiden Premier League campaign, which ended with relegation with West Bromwich Albion, the Englishman moved from Chelsea on another temporary switch.

Palace were one of the favorites for the drop before the ball was even kicked. Nobody held much hope for the Eagles because of a huge change in playing personnel. But Gallagher has been instrumental in making sure this wasn't the case, with eight goals and three assists from a midfield position. His ability to make things happen in a game has helped Vieira's men to Premier League safety.

An England call-up came at the end of 2021, making his debut in a 10-0 win over San Marino. Chelsea and Gallagher have a big decision to make this summer regarding what lies ahead for the 22-year-old. Suitors will be aplenty.

#2 Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic may not have the numbers others on this list have. But his influence on this Chelsea side is paramount to the way Thomas Tuchel's men play. Originally signed on loan from Real Madrid, the Croatian didn't look capable of cutting it in the Premier League. It was a big surprise when Chelsea made the move permanent.

Their decision paid off as Kovacic grew from strength to strength. Drawing similarities to his countryman, Luka Modric, his ability to find space and move the ball around the pitch is a beautiful thing to see. The former Inter Milan man can bring his teammates into play and create openings, allowing the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount and Kai Haverts to create chances.

If the 28-year-old can add more goals to his game, he could have a genuine chance of getting the number one spot on this list next season.

It's no surprise to see Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne at the top of this list. The Belgian has arguably been the best player in the Premier League for a number of years now. Twenty-two goals and assists combined already in the league confirms the level that De Bruyne is playing at. Pep Guardiola's men don't function the same way when he is unavailable.

The way he has moved slightly deeper into the midfield, and yet produces the numbers he does, shows his class. The main cog in the Manchester City machine, De Bruyne is on the verge of leading them to a fourth league title in five years.

