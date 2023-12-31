Premier League 2023-24 has reached its midway stage. Liverpool are currently at the league table, with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal making up the top four.

While stars like Mohamed Salah, Rodri, Martin Odegaard and Son Heung-min are still tearing the league apart, several youngsters have also made a name for themselves this season.

On that note, here's a list of the five best U-23 players from the Premier League 2023-24 season.

#1. Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is among the most talented footballers in European football right now. The England international has enjoyed an excellent season at the Emirates Stadium this term, playing in 18 Premier League games and registering five goals and six assists.

The 22-year-old also captained Arsenal for the first time in their 5-0 victory against Sheffield United in October. Arsenal is among the top contenders to win the Premier League title this season. Mikel Arteta hopes for Saka to maintain his fine form for the rest of the campaign.

#2. Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku has impressed everyone with his performances since joining Manchester City from Rennes during last summer's transfer window. The Belgium international has played 11 Premier League games this season, registering two goals and five assists.

Doku assisted four goals and scored one during the Cityzens 6-1 win against AFC Bournemouth in November. Aged 21 years and 161 days, he became the youngest player in the Premier League to have five direct goal involvement .

The 21-year-old starlet won the Manchester City Player of the Month accolade in November and was also nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award the same month. He will look to continue his fine form during the second half of the season.

#3. William Saliba

William Saliba is another Arsenal youngster who impressed everyone with his performances this season. The France international is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Saliba has played 19 Premier League games this term, scoring one goal and helping the Gunners keep seven clean sheets. According to the WhoScored, the 22-year-old averaged 1.1 tackles, 1.9 clearances and 0.6 interceptions per 90 in the league this term. He has also completed 92.8% of his attempted passes in the English top division.

#4. Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been a revelation since joining Chelsea from Manchester City last summer, being among the Blues' top performers. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has played league games this term, registering eight goals and four assists.

His key strengths are his passing and dribbling skills, along with his ability to keep cool in front of the goal. As per WhoScored, Palmer has averaged 2.4 shots, 1.7 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per 90 minutes in the league this season.

His performances at Stamford Bridge also caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate who called him to the senior squad in November. He is expected to be a key player for his club and country in upcoming years.

#5. Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon struggled to perform after joining Newcastle United from Everton last January. However, he turned his fortunes around this season, and is currently among the best-performing U-23 Players in the league.

The 22-year-old has played 18 league games for the Toffees this season, registering six goals and four assists. He caught attention with his dribbling and finishing skills, coupled with his ability to link up with his teammates.

His performances also received attention from former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who labelled him as one of the best players in the league this season. He said in November:

"Anthony Gordon has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. Carry on like this and he’s going to the Euros!"