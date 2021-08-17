Premier League: Signings each top-6 team could complete before the transfer deadline

With the close of the transfer window just two weeks away, Premier League teams are pushing to complete deals and strengthen their squads.

As has always been the case, there have been rumours galore about potential signings. With all the top six Premier League clubs in the market to bolster their rosters, the next two weeks could very well determine how these teams would fare in the season.

On that note, here's a look at the signings each top-six Premier League team could complete before the 2021 summer transfer window closes:

#1 Manchester City - Harry Kane

Harry Kane is being pursued by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City have built a reputation of being extremely active during the transfer window over the years.

Known for signing top talent, City have already completed the signing of Jack Grealish earlier this summer. The reigning Premier League winners have been heavily linked with Harry Kane since the summer, and are determined to land him before the transfer window closes.

Kane's actions have further added fuel to the fire, with the Englishman reportedly missing a couple of training sessions with Tottenham Hotspur and sending the media into a frenzy. Although Kane was reported to have rejoined Spurs' training today, the fact remains that he has been wanting a move away from the London outfit for a while now.

Manchester City are preparing their new bid for Harry Kane around €150m and would also include add-ons if necessary to convince Spurs. ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Tottenham still hope to keep Kane but Man City are not giving up - bid will be ready.



Exclusive story earlier today, confirmed👇🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/TX737kCun6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

It was reported that City have been lining up a bid to sign the striker, who has a massive price tag of €150 million. Should the transfer go through, there is no doubt the Premier League holders would cement their place as one of the strongest club teams in Europe.

#2 Manchester United - Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been a Manchester United target for a while.

Manchester United have made big moves in the transfer market, as they prepare to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Having already completed the big-money signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, it looks increasingly evident they need to sign a marquee defensive midfielder as well. Known for their shrewd business, United have built a reputation of being able to get deals done once they zero down on the players they want.

Eduardo Camavinga has been on the radar of many top European clubs. Playing for Rennes in Ligue 1, the 18-year-old has impressed many teams, including Manchester United, with his tidy performances.

Manchester United will try to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer as they know they’d face lot of competition next year - when Camavinga could leave Rennes as free agent. 🔴 #MUFC



Camavinga would be open to join Manchester United - PSG are interested too, Man Utd now pushing. https://t.co/C0h07PosEl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2021

While he is relatively inexperienced, he has stepped up to the plate in style for Rennes. United have been linked with Camavinga in the past, but it remains to be seen if they will go all out for the young Frenchman before the transfer window closes.

#3 Liverpool - Saul Niguez

Liverpool are looking to add Saul Niguez to their roster.

Liverpool are in the market for a central midfielder, as they look to improve their squad and challenge for the Premier League title.

After finishing third last season, the Reds are looking to lock horns with the elite in the Premier League. Liverpool have already completed the signing of Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig, in the process adding depth to their defensive line.

Saul Niguez has been in the transfer headlines, having initially been linked with Barcelona as part of a swap deal. Once the deal fell through, Saul was back on Liverpool's radar, as the Anfield club reckon his skill and experience could be useful in the Premier League.

Liverpool can sign Saul Niguez for the right price, it has been claimed



Latest #LFC transfer rumours from 🇪🇸https://t.co/qZyTCsz1ck pic.twitter.com/G33e3nn3rr — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) August 15, 2021

With Georginio Wijnaldum's departure to Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds are out to sign a central midfielder to help boost their Premier League title hopes this season. But it remains to be seen if they are able to sign Niguez before the transfer window closes.

