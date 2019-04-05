Premier League Team of the season using one player per country and club

Southampton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The month of April has finally dawned upon us, and with it, comes the business end of the football leagues across Europe, including the English Premier League. At the time of writing, the destination of this year's league title remains shrouded in mystery, leaving it entirely possible that it could well be decided on the final day of the season. Two teams, Huddersfield Town and Fulham have already been relegated, and four teams are well and truly battling it out for the two remaining Champions League spots. Now seems an appropriate time to decide on the team of the season, but with a couple of restrictions:

Only one player can be chosen from a given team.

Only one player can be chosen from a given nationality.

Our criteria for selection will be based not only on how well the player has played when compared to others in the league, but will also take into account the importance of the player to their particular club. For example, player A may have more goals than player B, but player B's goals may have been more vital to his team than player A's were to his. In such a case, player B will be included.

It may be worth noting that there may be several players who deserve a spot in the team of the year thus far but would have been left out due to the self-imposed restrictions on nationality and club. With that in mind, here are the players who may have just missed out on a spot in our XI.

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski

Nationality: Polish

Club: West Ham United

Every team needs a solid foundation, and that often starts with the goalkeeper. Usually the first name on the team sheet, keepers are required to be the team's last line of defence, and nowadays, required to be as adept with the ball at their feet as they are keeping out of the back of the net.

Lukasz Fabianski is something of a Premier League veteran, having played for Arsenal and recently relegated Swansea City, before signing for West Ham in the summer of 2018. And it is here where the Poland international has shown what he is really capable of.

He may have only kept 5 clean sheets this season, but he is the sole reason West Ham have not conceded more than the 48 goals they have this season. Making 3.8 saves per game, the 33-year-old shot-stopper is proving that he is still as agile as a cat when it comes to keeping the ball out. He will almost certainly be voted West Ham's player of the season, no mean feat considering the talents such as Declan Rice, Marko Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson also present in the squad.

