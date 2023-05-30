Premier League Team of the Season (2022-23)

The Premier League has produced a number of incredible stories this season and has managed to churn out yet another historic season. Manchester City marched to the league title yet again - their fifth in six years - and have effectively managed to cement their place as one of the most dominant teams in the history of the competition.

The Premier League did feature a title race this season, with Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side giving the Cityzens a run for their money. The Gunners have unearthed several talents this season and have made a tremendous amount of progress under Arteta this season.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have also become forces to be reckoned with this season and will feature in the UEFA Champions League next season. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have found themselves at the other end of the spectrum, however, and face a daunting rebuild in the coming months.

The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world and sets the stage for some of the best players that modern football has to offer. Here is Sportskeeda's team of the season for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Goalkeeper - Allison Becker (Liverpool)

Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

While Liverpool's form flattered to deceive over the course of their season, their Brazilian shot-stopper consistently stood tall and spared them a fair few blushes. Alisson has been Liverpool's saving grace this season and is arguably the driving force behind their fifth-place finish in the Premier League table.

Liverpool have struggled defensively this season and had to make do with an injury-riddled squad for large swathes of their campaign. Alisson fulfilled his role brilliantly, however, and made a total of 108 saves throughout the season to keep the Merseysiders in top-four contention, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

Left-Back - Pervis Estupinan (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion have endeared themselves to fans across the world this season with their rip-roaring style of play. Under the tutelage of Roberto de Zerbi, left-back Pervis Estupinan has come into his own this season and has bagged an impressive six assists to his name in the Premier League.

Estupinan has formed strong relationships with the likes of Levi Colwill and Kaoru Mitoma, with Brighton dominating the left half of the field in most of their games. The former Villarreal defender is only 25 years of age and has been one of De Zerbi's most important players this year.

Centre-Back - Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Sven Botman remains one of the most understated members of Newcastle United's squad but has been arguably one of their most consistent performers this season. The Dutchman has made a stellar contribution to the Magpies' defensive prowess and has hit his peak under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United have conceded only 33 goals in the Premier League and are statistically the best defence in the competition alongside Manchester City. Botman has started 35 of Newcastle United's 38 Premier League games this season and is set to remain a mainstay in their defensive line.

Centre-Back - William Saliba (Arsenal)

Sporting CP v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Arsenal's new-found defensive prowess has come to their aid time and again this season and William Saliba has been at the heart of his team's resurgence. The Gunners have relied heavily on their 22-year-old defender and Mikel Arteta has managed to get the best out of him over the course of their season.

After a rocky start to his career at Arsenal in 2019, William Saliba has become a stalwart in Mikel Arteta's side. The Frenchman has formed an excellent partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes and has been one of the Premier League's brightest defensive prospects this season.

Right-Back - Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Kieran Trippier was Eddie Howe's first signing at Newcastle United, and the English defender has been worth his weight in gold. Trippier has emerged as a leader in the Magpies' defence and has played an instrumental role in making his side a defensive behemoth.

In addition to his defensive qualities, Kieran Trippier has been excellent with his crosses and set-pieces and has seven Premier League assists to his name this season. The former Atletico Madrid star also has European experience and will play a pivotal role in Newcastle United's UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

Defensive Midfielder - Casemiro (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

While Thomas Partey and Rodri have been impressive in their own right this season, Casemiro's impact at Manchester United has been incredibly transformative. The Red Devils were floundering at the start of the season and Casemiro's arrival restored a sense of solidity in the team's midfield.

Manchester United spent £70 million to secure Casemiro's signature, and the midfielder has been worth every penny. The former Real Madrid star effectively assured his side a place in the top four and has arguably been Manchester United's best signing in recent years.

Central Midfielder - Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal have been visibly more effective in the final third this season and owe much of their creative capabilities to Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian youngster has been a mature presence in the Gunners' midfield and has emerged as a leader in their squad.

With 15 goals and seven assists to his name, Odegaard has hit his stride under Mikel Arteta and has become one of the best midfielders in the league. The former Real Madrid star has scored crucial goals for Arsenal this season and has led the way with his work rate and vision.

Central Midfielder - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arguably one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment, Kevin De Bruyne has gone from strength to strength this season. With Pep Guardiola managing the Belgian star's fitness, De Bruyne has stepped up at crucial junctures of the season and has delivered for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne has bagged seven goals and 16 assists in only 28 starts for Manchester City and has had a massive impact for his side. The midfielder has struck up a virtually unstoppable partnership with Erling Haaland and will go down in history as one of Manchester City's greatest-ever players.

Left Winger - Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

After a shaky start to the season, Manchester United have managed to bring themselves together under Erik ten Hag and have emerged as a formidable threat. With an impressive 17 goals in 32 starts for the team, Marcus Rashford has done the bulk of the goalscoring for his side and is the most prolific forward in the team.

Rashford has suffered a fair share of injuries this season and Manchester United have looked a shadow of their best selves in his absence. The English winger has thrived on the left flank under Ten Hag and has become Manchester United's talisman.

Right Winger - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal's push for the Premier League title was driven by a new generation of young talent, and Bukayo Saka is unquestionably the cream of the crop. The 21-year-old winger has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season and has become irreplaceable in Mikel Arteta's lineup.

Saka has also stepped up against some of the league's big names this season, pulling off brilliant performances against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. Arsenal are making giant strides under Mikel Arteta at the moment and will likely give Bukayo Saka the opportunity to become one of Europe's best players in the coming years.

Striker - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Harry Kane has reason to feel hard done by for scoring 30 goals for a poor Tottenham Hotspur side, but no striker in Premier League history has been a statistical match for Erling Haaland. With 36 goals in the competition, Haaland has broken records this season and is arguably the most lethal striker in the world at the moment.

Haaland is one of the most complete strikers in the Premier League and has given Pep Guardiola's side a discernible cutting edge. The former Borussia Dortmund hitman led his side to a Premier League title with his goals and will be intent on making an indelible mark at Manchester City.

Premier League Team of the Season (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Williams Saliba, Pervis Estupinan; Casemiro, Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne; Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland

Poll : 0 votes