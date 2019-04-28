Premier League: Top 10 U-23 players this season

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 135 // 28 Apr 2019, 18:18 IST

Marcus Rashford has been an integral part of Manchester United this season.

No squad is complete without an undisputed, proven, and prolific young talent whose movement and skills stamps the 'future star' tag on him. There are many youngsters out in the football world who are taking the league and the teams by storm. It is very easy to become a hot shot in the modern world if you possess the needed arbitrary skills and a proportionate tactical mind.

The EPL is one of the most exciting leagues in the world and playing in it is no easy job. Players need to be confident and mature enough to handle the game and all the pressure from supporters, managers, and other staff. Yet, there has been no shortage of talented young players who are stepping up and moving in the direction of world-class talent in the league.

Here are top 10 U-23 young players this season, who are proving themselves game after game even in the biggest of the matches:

#10 Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City):

Manchester City's Zinchenko has been effective in his new role as left back.

Due to lack of personnel in the full-back department, Pep Guardiola converted the creative midfielder into a left-back, just like he did with Joshua Kimmich during his time at Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old Ukrainian international has done a brilliant job so far in the absence of first-choice left-back Benjamin Mendy. Zinchenko has scored 2 goals and contributed another 5 assists in 25 appearances for Manchester City this season. In defence, he is averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, which is brilliant because he is not a defender by trait.

Zinchenko has played a very important part in Manchester City's squad by filling the full-back void. He did justice to the position which is why he is still carrying on and proving himself every week. As it is, his future looks secure at City.

#9 Issa Diop (West Ham United):

Issa Diop has been one of the best players in West Ham this season.

At the age of 22, Issa Diop is making a name for himself in one of the toughest leagues in the world. He arrived from Toulouse for a reported fee of €25million last summer, and since his arrival, he has made 35 appearances for the Hammers and has been one of their best players this season. The Frenchman has been a brick wall at the back for West Ham, averaging 2.1 tackles and 1.7 interceptions in the Premier League this season. The 6'3'' centre-back is aerially dominant and wins 2.4 aerial duels per game. The youngster possesses all the qualities to become one of the best centre-backs in the league.

Diop has been peripheral in the West Ham squad and has really helped the overall performance. If he continues with his stellar performance, a big money move might see him moving to another big club in the world.

