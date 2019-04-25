×
Lionel Messi stops Barcelona from signing Chelsea star, Manchester United could sign Juventus star for €40 million and more Premier League transfer news April 25, 2019 

Umid Dey
News
4.33K   //    25 Apr 2019, 20:03 IST

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Neville thinks Pogba doesn’t want United stay

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has claimed that Paul Pogba doesn’t want to stay at the Old Trafford. The Frenchman is going through a difficult patch of form and even though the former Red Devils star thinks he is world-class, his agent’s influence may have turned his head around.

“I think he is world class,” former Red Devils defender Neville was quoted as saying.
“I don’t think he wants to be here, that’s his problem. I think his agent’s into him.

He then brought back the time when Pogba was playing well but he had predicted that the Frenchman’s problems would arise again. And it has come true now as Neville believes that his agent Mino Raiola has a lot of influence on the Frenchman.

He also added the fact that the interest from other clubs has also turned his head around and thinks that the former Juventus star no longer wants to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

“I said two, three months ago when he was brilliant, he’s done brilliantly for Ole, by the way, he’s scored I think 11 goals, seven assists, but I honestly thought a couple of months ago we sat in this studio at the Liverpool game and everything was brilliant about Paul Pogba and I said ‘I believe that it will resurface, the issues will resurface’.
“We know his agent, we know the influence he has on him, we know that Pogba has got his head turned by other clubs and he’s playing like somebody who’s had his head turned.
“He’s playing like somebody who doesn’t quite want to be here.”

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Lionel Messi Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
