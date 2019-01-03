×
Premier League transfer news: Emery gives update on Navas, Chelsea make first offer of €80 million for Real Madrid superstar and more - January 3, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.90K   //    03 Jan 2019, 20:54 IST

This is great news for Sarri
This is great news for Sarri

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of January 3, 2019.

#5 Jordi Cruyff’s asks Dutchmen to snub City

Son of the late legendary Johan Cruyff, Jordi Cruyff, has given his opinion on Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie De Jong’s next career move. The pair have been linked with Manchester City, PSG and Barcelona and Cruyff believes that he should snub moves to the former two.

According to him, choosing money is not important when the likes of PSG and the Etihad outfit are interested in a player. The important part, he believes, is making a decision that makes sense in the football aspect of things.

“Money is no longer important when clubs like PSG and Manchester City show interest," Cruyff said. "Choose what you choose, it's always good, the key is how you finally make the right decision.”

The former Barcelona star thinks that while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the perfect manager for the aforementioned duo, the lack of security after his departure is something that they should consider.

"Guardiola is the perfect coach for De Jong and De Ligt, but what will happen when he leaves? Will Manchester City continue betting on the same DNA?”

Finally, he finished off by putting forward a scenario wherein the Arab owners of the aforementioned clubs could get tired, which is why it makes more sense to join the Catalans since the vision of the club is always the same – regardless of who the manager or president are.

"The same can apply to PSG, what happens if the current owner tires? In that sense, Barcelona offers more security, whoever the coach or who manages the club, sports policy always is the same. As a player, you never depend on who is in charge."

1 / 5 NEXT
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
