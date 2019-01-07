Premier League transfer news: Barcelona star open to leaving Camp Nou to join Liverpool, Real Madrid contact Spurs for superstar and more - January 7, 2019

This should be good news for the German

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the English clubs!

#5 Coutinho is not for sale

Right after Caught Offside reported that Manchester United have enquired about former Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has stated that the Brazilian is highly valued at the club.

While the former Liverpool star might not be getting as many minutes as he would have liked, Amor believes that he is one of the finest players in the world and thinks more about the club than just himself, which is why he is an essential cog for the Catalans.

"Coutinho's a player with a lot of experience, one of the best players in Europe and he is ready to play [for] five minutes or 90 minutes,” Amor said.

"He's a player that thinks more about the team than himself and there are no doubts about him being one of the best players in the world.”

Amor continued praising the Brazilian, claiming that he has always played well whenever given the opportunity. He also added that Barcelona’s reason to sign him was that he is a great player and he believes that he has a lot of years of service left to give to the Catalans.

“He's always played well for Barca, he could play [every game] from the off.

"Barca signed him because he's one of the best in the world and he's going to give us a lot.

“He's got many years left on his contract and a lot to give to Barcelona."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that Cesc Fabregas must leave because Monaco are offering him a two-year contract.

"In my opinion he must go. He has an offer of two years,” Sarri said.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement