Manchester United bid €65 million for world-class midfielder, Tottenham reject chance to sign 2 players because of Lo Celso and more Premier League transfer news: June 12, 2019

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Lukaku on Inter links

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan for a while now and his recent statement suggests he might want to join the Nerazzurri.

The Belgian praised Inter’s acquisition of Antonio Conte and opined that the Italian is the best coach in the world. He also stated he has made a decision regarding his future but won’t be able to announce it to the media due to the fact that he is still contracted to Manchester United.

"It is good that Conte went to Inter, for me he is the best coach in the world," Lukaku said. "As for my future, I have already made a decision that I still cannot communicate publicly out of respect for Manchester United with whom I have a contract."

The former Chelsea star then added that he is a big fan of the Italian league and that his family and friends are aware of his desire to play in Italy. He also stated that the Serie A will be exciting next season due to Sarri potentially going to Juventus and pairing up with Ronaldo, and Carlo Ancelotti still holding the reins at Napoli.

"I am a big Serie A fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one. I love Italy. And then Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, Sarri will go to Juventus, Ancelotti is at Napoli: it will be an exciting Serie A.”

He finished off by claiming that his representative will talk to the club regarding his future.

"The club and my agent will talk about it but I have already made my decision."

