Manchester United willing to negotiate with Juventus after huge offer for Pogba, Tottenham launch €60 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele and more Premier League transfer news: June 20, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.26K   //    20 Jun 2019, 20:29 IST

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

All about Pogba

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has cast his opinion on Paul Pogba’s recent admission of wanting a new challenge elsewhere. He claimed that “some players” use interest of other clubs to get pay-rise from their current club.

He believes that Pogba falls in the same category, even though he admitted that he doesn’t have much personal knowledge about him. 

"From my experience, some players, when they know the interest of a club wanting to sign them, as in the case of Pogba, they either use it to get a raise in the club they are or to push and leave to join the club that is interested in them,” he was quoted by Daily Star.
“In the case of Pogba, they either use it to get a raise in the club they are or to push and leave to join the club that is interested in them”
"I don't have a personal knowledge of what Pogba is thinking about, but we have some hints.”

Calderon noted the similarity in the strategy used by Pogba with that of Eden Hazard’s and also added that it could be troubling to sign the Frenchman because most Madrid players don’t want to leave.

"He's used the same strategy as (Eden) Hazard in speaking out publicly and saying that he would like to leave the club.
"It's big trouble, also, because Real Madrid need not to spend more than €100m of the money they get from sales. But up until now, no one wants to leave."

Meanwhile, according to reports from Spain, Juventus are willing to offer €140 million for Paul Pogba and while it is less than the €180 million asking price of United, the Red Devils are willing to negotiate a deal with the Old Lady.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Paul Pogba Tanguy Ndombele EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
