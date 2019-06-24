Paul Pogba makes decision on his next move, Coutinho has proposals from Manchester United and Chelsea and more Premier League transfer news: June 23, 2019

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Lukaku and Pogba

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Serie A this summer with Inter Milan being the prime candidates. And according to former Inter player Van der Meyde, the player’s time at United might be over.

He admitted to saying what he genuinely believes in and not what the Belgian said to the cameras while also adding that his high opinion of Conte – who Lukaku labelled as the best in the world – might be a hint that is set to move.

“I’ll tell you what I think, not what he told me in front of the cameras. For that, I refer you to the episode [of my show] that will be broadcast in a few weeks,” he told FCinternews.

“I think his time in England is over and he can move to another league like Serie A.

“On the other hand, Romelu’s message to one of your [Italian] TV stations in which he praises Conte by claiming that he is the best manager in the world is clear.”

“But to avoid specific problems again, that is my personal opinion.”

Van der Meyde then added that the potential pairing of Mauro Icardi and the United star could be deadly.

“They could be a pair of deadly strikers. Unbelievable. Do you know how many goals they could score?”

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is another player linked with a move out of the club. The Frenchman has reportedly made a decision on his next move. While he preferred a move to the Galacticos, the lack of faith shown by Florentino Perez – who is reportedly not keen on signing him – has made the Frenchman choose his old club Juventus.

