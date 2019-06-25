×
Manchester United reject the chance to sign Neymar, Tottenham will have to pay €50 million to sign Dani Ceballos and more Premier League transfer news: June 25, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
271   //    25 Jun 2019, 18:12 IST

Brazil v Qatar
Brazil v Qatar

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Newcastle and Manchester United

Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Rafa Benitez is set to leave the club after his contract expires in a week’s time. The Magpies announced this news by expressing their disappointment.

In an official statement, Newcastle stated that the club worked hard to get the Spaniard to sign a new deal. However, after extended talks, they have conceded defeat in the pursuit to get the former Real Madrid manager to sign a new deal.

“It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, 2019.
“We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.”

The statement also added that the coaching staff of the former Liverpool boss will also leave with him before adding that they are thankful to Benitez and the fans for their effort and patience.

“Rafa's coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on June 30.
“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.
“We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.
“The process to appoint a successor will now begin.”

Meanwhile, according to the Independent, Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Neymar in a straight swap deal involving Paul Pogba. However, the Red Devils rejected it because the cost would be excessive for the Red Devils and two, Ed Woodward wants to keep Pogba.


