£81 million Real Madrid superstar rejects Manchester United, Tottenham have a chance to sign Isco this summer and more Premier League transfer news, June 5, 2019

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Steve Nicol on Klopp leaving Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol thinks that it would be sensible for Jurgen Klopp to take a sabbatical after his contract with Liverpool expires. There are reports of the German doing that and Nicol thinks that it could happen.

He stated that coaching a Premier League team is really stressful since the coach is responsible for almost everything and when a team loses, all the blame has to be taken by the manager himself and ultimate sack is faced by the manager and not the players.

“I think it would make sense,” Nicol was quoted as saying.

“Unless you’ve been in the job as a head coach, and certainly at the Premier League level and elite level, it’s stressful.

“You’re responsible for everything. You’re responsible for how the team plays, if they don’t turn up you’re responsible for that, your job is to get them playing.

“If you lose a game, you’re responsible ultimately because you’re the one who would get the sack if you lose too many, not the players.

He then stated that the pressures of management are just too much and that if Klopp chose to take a break from coaching, it would make sense. For Liverpool, however, he added, it would be a terrible thing to happen.

“There are a whole load of different pressures that go with being the head coach, manager, whatever you want to call it.

“So on the face of it it would seem like a sensible idea for Klopp.

“On the other hand, it would be a disaster for Liverpool.”

