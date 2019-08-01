×
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City reignite their interest in Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
37   //    01 Aug 2019, 22:11 IST

Joao Cancelo could be on his way to England this summer.
Joao Cancelo could be on his way to England this summer.

What's the news?

After giving up on their chase for Joao Cancelo earlier in the summer, Manchester City have reopened talks with the Italian champions to prise the Portugal international away from Turin. The deal also includes Blues' Danilo going in the opposite direction.

In case you missed it...

Joao Cancelo was lured by Inter Milan from Valencia on a one-year loan deal, with Geoffrey Kondogbia included in a makeweight deal. Despite having an impressive campaign for the Nerazzurri, the 25-year-old was unable to make his move permanent, owing to Internazionale's financial constraints.

Hence, taking advantage of this situation, the Bianconeri signed Joao Cancelo for a reported fee of €40.4 million. Last season, the marauding full-back managed to create five goals and scored one himself for Juve across all the competitions.

In spite of contributing flawlessly in the attack, Massimilano Allegri was sceptical of Cancelo's defensive discipline. The Italians were open to offloading the Portuguese in the ongoing transfer market.

Earlier, Man City held negotiations with Old Lady for the services of the 25-year-old. The Citizens offered Danilo in exchange for Cancelo but the Italians were adamant of agreeing on a cash-only deal, valuing the defender at around €60 million.

The heart of the matter

As reports emerging from Italy suggests, Juventus, however, have changed their mind and are ready to listen to offers for Joao Cancelo from City in exchange for the Brazilian right-back Danilo. However, the Old Lady still value the Portugal international at €60m.

The dialogue between the clubs are still in the nascent stage and a meeting is due to occur later this week. Pep Guardiola envisages Cancelo as a competition for Kyle Walker also.

What's next?

With the meeting set to happen this week, it could be difficult for both parties to strike a deal with only seven days left in the English transfer market.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Juventus Football Danilo da Silva João Cancelo Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Serie A Transfer News
