Premier League transfer news: Manchester United speak to Mino Raiola to sign his client, Real Madrid sent scouts to watch United target and more - January 6, 2019

#5 Spurs want Joachim Andersen

Joachim who? Joachim Andersen is a Danish footballer who plays for Sampdoria in the Serie A as a defender. The Dane has been in decent form so far this season and now, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has claimed that the Lilywhites are interested in him.

Spurs have a lot of quality defenders but the contractual situation of Toby Alderweireld means that they could be looking at alternatives. Venerato, meanwhile, believes that while many clubs are eying a move for him, Spurs have kept €40 million in store for him.

“Joachim Andersen? Yes, there are some teams who have expressed interest in him as he has been doing well in the Serie A,” Venerato was quoted as saying.

“Tottenham are one of these teams as they have a €40 million [£36m] offer ready for him.”

He continued that Spurs, despite their interest, would like to have him in the summer and not earlier.

“I think the Spurs would like to get him during the summer transfer window.”

His sentiments run parallel with that of the player’s father and agent Jacob Andersen. Senior Andersen confirmed that many clubs are interested to sign his son and that he has had meetings with quite a few of them.

However, he also confirmed that despite all the interest, there is no chance of him leaving the Italian club in the winter while also adding that he can’t refuse to meet with big clubs should they want to.

“I have been to many meetings, as Joachim is wanted by the top six clubs in Italy and England,” Jacob Andersen told said.

“I am not thinking about a January move and neither is Joachim. He is fine where he is now, although naturally if a big club were to request a meeting, we wouldn’t turn it down.”

