×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Manchester United speak to Mino Raiola to sign his client, Real Madrid sent scouts to watch United target and more - January 6, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.15K   //    06 Jan 2019, 20:54 IST

A blow for Woodward?
A blow for Woodward?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League lates transfer news and rumours! Here are the top stories of the day so far!

#5 Spurs want Joachim Andersen

Joachim who? Joachim Andersen is a Danish footballer who plays for Sampdoria in the Serie A as a defender. The Dane has been in decent form so far this season and now, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has claimed that the Lilywhites are interested in him.

Spurs have a lot of quality defenders but the contractual situation of Toby Alderweireld means that they could be looking at alternatives. Venerato, meanwhile, believes that while many clubs are eying a move for him, Spurs have kept €40 million in store for him.

“Joachim Andersen? Yes, there are some teams who have expressed interest in him as he has been doing well in the Serie A,” Venerato was quoted as saying

Tottenham are one of these teams as they have a €40 million [£36m] offer ready for him.”

He continued that Spurs, despite their interest, would like to have him in the summer and not earlier.

“I think the Spurs would like to get him during the summer transfer window.”

His sentiments run parallel with that of the player’s father and agent Jacob Andersen. Senior Andersen confirmed that many clubs are interested to sign his son and that he has had meetings with quite a few of them. 

However, he also confirmed that despite all the interest, there is no chance of him leaving the Italian club in the winter while also adding that he can’t refuse to meet with big clubs should they want to.

Advertisement

“I have been to many meetings, as Joachim is wanted by the top six clubs in Italy and England,” Jacob Andersen told said.

“I am not thinking about a January move and neither is Joachim. He is fine where he is now, although naturally if a big club were to request a meeting, we wouldn’t turn it down.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Denis Suarez Kostas Manolas EPL Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Manchester United agree terms for Serie A superstar, Real...
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Club hold talks with...
RELATED STORY
Juventus eye Real Madrid star and contact Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United signed...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's €150m Cristiano Ronaldo replacement to join...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United want £162m Real...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants to follow Ronaldo to Juventus,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid midfielder...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Tottenham worried about...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us