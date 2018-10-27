×
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid want Chelsea star worth €80 million and more - October 27, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
Rumors
2.08K   //    27 Oct 2018, 22:08 IST

Madrid eying Chelsea star
Madrid eying Chelsea star

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The day might be filled with Premier League action but it is also adorned with stories from the transfer rumour mill.

As we all know, the rumour mill never stops generating stories and our job is to bring to you the most entertaining of the lot. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 David De Gea focused on playing

What happens when reports claim that a certain world-class player is stalling an extension deal with his club? The said player is constantly asked about it. In this case, David De Gea is the man under the scanner.

The Spain number 1 has been Manchester United’s best player for the last 4-5 years and has saved his team a number of times. He came close to joining Real Madrid in 2015 but a fax machine issue stopped him from doing so.

And now, after three years and 0 Premier League or Champions League titles, it seems as though the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper might just be considering his options. When asked about his extension situation, he said that it is not important to focus on it because it would be a distraction.

Instead, the best thing would be channel the energy on winning football matches and nothing else.

“You have to be focused on what’s important,” he was quoted as saying.

“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction.

“What matters is focusing on football.

“You don’t have time to think about things that aren’t as important as football and the points that are at stake in the games that we have to win and do well in.”

Umid Kumar Dey
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
