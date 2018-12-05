Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid negotiate deal to sell Isco to Premier League club for €150 million and more – December 5, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of the day!

#5 Hazard contract update by Sarri

Eden Hazard’s long-term future at Chelsea is under some scrutiny now as Real Madrid are circling around the Belgian. The Belgium captain is being touted as a Galactico replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The advantage that the Blancos have is that Hazard’s contract ends in 2020, which means that by the end of the season, Hazard will have just one year left in his contract.

This would result in the former Lille star’s value going down and work as a last chance resort for Chelsea to get the maximum value for the player. Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri has stated that the decision of signing a new contract is only up to Eden Hazard alone.

Sarri also revealed how important he is for Chelsea and that the club are also ready to offer him a new contract right now itself.

“You know very well Eden is very important for us, like every special player. He’s important for this club. It’s up to him, I think,” he said.

“The club is available to sign a new contract immediately, but it’s up to him if he wants to renew or not. I don’t know.”

Finally, Sarri did admit that he wants Hazard to stay at the Stamford Bridge and that if things advance between him and the club, he will be the first one to know.

“But it’s up to him, for sure. I want Eden here, of course, but I want him here if he wants to stay. I know very well there are ­discussions between the club and the manager of Eden every week, so if there is something new, the club will call me immediately.”

