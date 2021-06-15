Presnel Kimpembe drops massive hint over Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain will be 'happy to welcome' Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba this summer, says French defender Presnel Kimpembe.

With just a year left on his contract, the Red Devils midfielder's future is currently up in the air. There has been no indication as of yet that Pogba is set to sign a new deal. This has led to speculation suggesting that Manchester United could cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

PSG are among the handful of clubs linked with a move for Paul Pogba, and their star man Kimpembe has had his say on the rumours.

Speaking on the Manchester United man's future, the 25-year-old said;

"I didn't discuss [PSG] it with him [Pogba]. He's a big boy, he doesn't need anyone to make up his mind. Any club would be happy to welcome him. It only depends on him, his agent and his future club."

The 28-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus. Newly-appointed Bianconeri head coach Max Allegri is believed to be keen to bring him back to the Allianz Stadium.

Manchester United yet to offer Paul Pogba a new contract

Pogba himself has revealed that Manchester United are yet to offer him a new contract so far. Speaking in an interview last week, the World Cup winner commented;

"I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is ... well there has not been yet a concrete offer. It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays. So, I didn't sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager. We haven't spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United."

"My only thoughts for the future now are on the Euros. I really want to focus on my tournament. I don't want people to say, 'Oh he is not focused because he is thinking about his club, about his future, about his situation.' Regarding my club, when there is a competition like this, I avoid [thinking about it]."

The former Juventus midfielder added,

"That's why I have an agent and he is dealing with all of that. And no, I don't have Nasser Al-Khelaifi's [PSG president] number."

Pogba is in line to start for France in their Euro 2020 opener against Germany at the Allianz Arena.

