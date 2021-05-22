Pressure eases on Andrea Pirlo as Juventus win Coppa Italia heading into decisive final day

Andrea Pirlo finds himself in a very interesting situation at Juventus following the mixed season that the club has had.

Not only have the Bianconeri been dethroned as Serie A champions, but they are also now struggling to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

As it stands, the Italian giants risk dropping to the Europa League unless they win their ultimate league game against Bologna, with either AC Milan or Napoli dropping points.

For Pirlo, though, there have been reports suggesting his sacking is imminent after supervising such an underwhelming campaign. However, the club’s hierarchy has publicly backed him.

Pirlo wins second trophy

The Juventus boss was handed the job with hardly any experience in management. But to his credit, the Bianconeri won’t end the season without any silverware.

Despite enduring such a poor season, Juventus beat high-flying Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Coppa Italia. Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa were enough to help Pirlo’s side claim the trophy.

This is the club’s second trophy this season, having also won the Italian Super Cup. Obviously, it hasn’t been a great season, and Juventus’ standing in the league remains worrying, but winning two trophies is absolutely not a bad return.

And should the Bianconeri miraculously qualify for the Champions League, then Pirlo definitely deserves to be given the benefit of the doubt.

2 trophies in a first season as coach of Juventus. Not bad for a rookie 👏 @Pirlo_official pic.twitter.com/knVN6x21v2 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 19, 2021

Pressure eases ahead of decisive final day

Meanwhile, Juventus’ victory in the Coppa Italia final has eased the pressure on Pirlo ahead of the decisive final day of the season.

It also gives the Bianconeri a huge boost, although much will depend on the results that AC Milan and Napoli churn out.

“For my first season, I have learned a great deal and then found these satisfactions that are very gratifying," said Pirlo, as quoted by Goal.

“Of course I would confirm myself in this role. I’ve loved football since I was a child and will continue to love it. The club will decide, but I love coaching, I love this club, and we’ll see what is decided. I would like to continue.

“The lads have always been behind me 100 per cent and that’s very satisfying for a coach, no matter what the gossip says in the papers.”

Pirlo is clearly a man under pressure and his future remains uncertain unless Juventus grab a top-four spot. All they can do, though, is win against Bologna and see what the other results bring.