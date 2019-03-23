Probable Barcelona starting XI for next season - featuring potential signings

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona are on course for their third potential treble in the last ten years.

The Catalan giants are ten points ahead of Atlético Madrid after their recent victory against Real Betis in La Liga and with just 10 games remaining, it seems like La Liga is all wrapped up for Barcelona.

Though, there is still a lot of work to be done for Barcelona in the Champions League. They will face Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United in the quarter-finals on the 10th and 16th of April.

Whereas, in the Copa del Rey Barcelona will take on Valencia in the final on the 25th of May.

It may seem like Barcelona are heavily loaded with the squad they have got but in reality, it is not. Barcelona need to fill up a lot of voids in the near future in order to dominate Europe for the next decade or so.

After extending his contract till 2021, Ernesto Valverde will have some serious business to do in the upcoming summer, with Real Madrid planning to spend huge in the summer, Valverde won’t want to be too much behind of their arch-rivals.

So, here is a look at how Barcelona’s dream line-up for next season will look like,

Possible Barcelona line-up for next season

Ter-Stegen will continue to be the number one for Barcelona. The German shot-stopper has been nothing less than sensational for the Catalan giants this season and emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, if not the best.

Jordi Alba is Barcelona’s undisputed number one left-back and you don’t expect anyone to replace Alba in Barcelona, irrespective of whoever arrives in the summer as his replacement.

Samuel Umtiti has played a crucial role in Barcelona’s recent dominance in Spain and if he remains fit, he will surely be a starter for Barcelona in 2019-20 season.

Matthijs de Ligt has been heavily linked to Barcelona and after the recent agreement of joint venture between Barcelona and Ajax, it seems only a matter of time before de Ligt wear sthe famous Blaugrana shirt.

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Sergi Roberto is expected to start the next season as a first choice right-back given his playing style, which suits Barcelona’s philosophy perfectly.

Sergio Busquets has been a key cog in Barcelona’s success in the last decade and there is no player in the world who can replace him at his position.

Arthur Melo is the missing link that Barcelona were trying to find out since Xavi’s retirement and in such a short time, he has become an untouchable player in Blaugrana colours.

Frenkie de Jong could be a starter for Barcelona from the start. The quality this guy posses with or without the ball is just remarkable at such a young age, and he possesses the so-called “Barcelona DNA” in him.

Lionel Messi will be the first name on the team sheet of Valverde, and nobody will ever have to justify the selection of the Barcelona ace.

Luka Jović, the 21-year-old Serbian striker has got all the potential to be one of the very best in the future and he has been in Barcelona’s radar for quite some time now. If everything goes right, he will be a Barcelona player before the start of the next season.

Ousmane Dembele has earned his place to be in the starting lineup for the next campaign for the Catalan giants. The 21-year-old Frenchman has bailed Barcelona out several times from jail.

