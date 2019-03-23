×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Probable Barcelona starting XI for next season - featuring potential signings

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
833   //    23 Mar 2019, 17:48 IST

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona are on course for their third potential treble in the last ten years.

The Catalan giants are ten points ahead of Atlético Madrid after their recent victory against Real Betis in La Liga and with just 10 games remaining, it seems like La Liga is all wrapped up for Barcelona.

Though, there is still a lot of work to be done for Barcelona in the Champions League. They will face Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United in the quarter-finals on the 10th and 16th of April.

Whereas, in the Copa del Rey Barcelona will take on Valencia in the final on the 25th of May.

It may seem like Barcelona are heavily loaded with the squad they have got but in reality, it is not. Barcelona need to fill up a lot of voids in the near future in order to dominate Europe for the next decade or so.

After extending his contract till 2021, Ernesto Valverde will have some serious business to do in the upcoming summer, with Real Madrid planning to spend huge in the summer, Valverde won’t want to be too much behind of their arch-rivals.

So, here is a look at how Barcelona’s dream line-up for next season will look like,


Possible Barcelona line-up for next season
Possible Barcelona line-up for next season

Ter-Stegen will continue to be the number one for Barcelona. The German shot-stopper has been nothing less than sensational for the Catalan giants this season and emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, if not the best.

Advertisement

Jordi Alba is Barcelona’s undisputed number one left-back and you don’t expect anyone to replace Alba in Barcelona, irrespective of whoever arrives in the summer as his replacement.

Samuel Umtiti has played a crucial role in Barcelona’s recent dominance in Spain and if he remains fit, he will surely be a starter for Barcelona in 2019-20 season.

Matthijs de Ligt has been heavily linked to Barcelona and after the recent agreement of joint venture between Barcelona and Ajax, it seems only a matter of time before de Ligt wear sthe famous Blaugrana shirt.


Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Sergi Roberto is expected to start the next season as a first choice right-back given his playing style, which suits Barcelona’s philosophy perfectly.

Sergio Busquets has been a key cog in Barcelona’s success in the last decade and there is no player in the world who can replace him at his position.

Arthur Melo is the missing link that Barcelona were trying to find out since Xavi’s retirement and in such a short time, he has become an untouchable player in Blaugrana colours.

Frenkie de Jong could be a starter for Barcelona from the start. The quality this guy posses with or without the ball is just remarkable at such a young age, and he possesses the so-called “Barcelona DNA” in him.

Lionel Messi will be the first name on the team sheet of Valverde, and nobody will ever have to justify the selection of the Barcelona ace.

Luka Jović, the 21-year-old Serbian striker has got all the potential to be one of the very best in the future and he has been in Barcelona’s radar for quite some time now. If everything goes right, he will be a Barcelona player before the start of the next season.

Ousmane Dembele has earned his place to be in the starting lineup for the next campaign for the Catalan giants. The 21-year-old Frenchman has bailed Barcelona out several times from jail.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Matthijs de Ligt Frenkie de Jong
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
3 Signings Barcelona should make in January
RELATED STORY
Five transfers that will further strengthen FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona must sign in the summer of 2019
RELATED STORY
Prediction: FC Barcelona starting lineup of the 2023/24 season pros and cons
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Top 10 Barcelona Transfer Targets
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Signings of LaLiga this season
RELATED STORY
How Ajax could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their star players
RELATED STORY
Barcelona FC: 15 Weirdest signings ever
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SUD EQU
1 - 4
 Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea
Tomorrow ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
Tomorrow CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
Tomorrow CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
Tomorrow TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
Tomorrow CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
Tomorrow BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
Tomorrow LIB SOU 10:30 PM Libya vs South Africa
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow BOS ARM 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Armenia
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us