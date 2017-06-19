Pros and Cons of Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid

Does it make sense for the Red Devils to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Rohith Nair 19 Jun 2017

Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game in a Real Madrid shirt?

Football fans are used to outlandish transfer news and rumours every summer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible departure from Real Madrid could well be the saga that grabs headlines over the next couple of months. That one of the sport’s biggest superstar and reigning Best Player of the world wants to leave the club where he has found tremendous success is a story that will have Madridistas sweating.

Elsewhere, though, specifically in Manchester, fans are salivating at the prospect of reuniting with their long-lost son. Memes have already popped up with United set to ‘end their loan deal’ and ‘bring Ronaldo home’ to Old Trafford. It would be the signing to break all transfer records. But will it come to pass?

Is Ronaldo the right signing for Manchester United? We contemplate the pros and cons of such a transfer.

Pro: Manchester United are getting the best goalscorer in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo has won a record 4 European Golden Shoe awards (tied with Lionel Messi)

There are no two ways about this. What you see is what you get with Ronaldo. Goals, goals and more goals. Consider this; the 2016/17 season was the first time since 2010 where Ronaldo did not score at least 50 goals. The Portuguese forward ended the season with only 42 goals. But if you consider his goals for Portugal as well, he has 56.

In stark contrast, the highest goalscorer at Manchester United in 2016/17 was Zlatan Ibrahimovic (28 goals). A 35-year-old striker who did not feature in the final leg of the season due to a season-ending knee injury.

United desperately need goals. Among the top seven clubs in the Premier League, the Red Devils scored the least number of goals (54). Compare that with the top five clubs that scored between 77 and 85 goals, Jose Mourinho knows it is something he needs to address. Even Bournemouth scored more goals that United (55).

Should he sign for United, the club will be getting the Champions League’s record goalscorer and the competition’s top goalscorer in each of the last five seasons. As the club return to Europe’s premier cup competition, who better to pin their hopes on?

