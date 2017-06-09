Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Manchester United career will not be extended beyond this month, despite his highly successful 2016-17 season.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 20:37 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be offered a new contract by Manchester United after he was excluded from the club's list of retained players published by the Premier League.

The striker will leave Old Trafford when his deal expires at the end of June and will be available for any potential suitors on a free transfer.

United signed Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal in 2016 but manager Jose Mourinho confirmed last November that the club was keen to take up an option to extend those terms by a further 12 months.

However, no agreement was reached and Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee injury in April that cast further doubt over whether he would be kept on at the club.

The 35-year-old sustained ligament damage in the Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht and is not expected to be fit to return to action until January next year.

United's reported pursuit of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata prompted further claims this week that Ibrahimovic's time at the club would be brought to an end, despite him having scored 28 goals in all competitions to help his side to EFL Cup and Europa League triumphs.

The former Sweden captain scored the winning goals in the Community Shield clash with Leicester City and the EFL Cup final against Southampton, while he hit 17 in 28 appearances in the Premier League.

Napoli have been linked with a move for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star after he admitted in February that he would relish the opportunity to play for the club before he retires.

Moves to the Chinese Super League or MLS have also been suggested.