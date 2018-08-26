Reports: PSG plotting a sensational £100 million swoop for Tottenham star

What's the rumour?

Paris Saint-Geemain are keen to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and could go on to make a whopping £100 million offer to lure him to Paris before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, claims the Express.

The report also states that the French giants are looking to sign Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic failing which, they might go all out to land the Spurs man.

In case you didn't know...

Eriksen has established himself as a mainstay in Tottenham's midfield after arriving from Ajax in 2013. The 26-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists last season and as a result, drew attention of a number of big European clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But it's the Parisian side that has emerged as the most likely suitor for his services.

The heart of the matter

The Denmark international started in Tottenham's first two Premier League games against Newcastle and Fulham repectively and remains manager Mauricio Pochettino's main man in the middle of the park.

And after failing to sign a single player this summer, Pochettino is understood to have told chairman Daniel Levy not to sell the ace midfielder.

However, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the North London outfit and is reportedly asking for a price at par with the club’s highest earner, Harry Kane.

As such, PSG are looking to take advantage of this situation by putting forward a lucrative offer which the player, as they believe, will be unable to turn down.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 4/10

Even for a price tag as enticing as this one, the Spurs are unlikely to let go of their chief playmaker as they will not be able to sign a replacement due to the English transfer being closed already.

And there is also the issue of PSG's finances which remain under investigation by European football's governing body, UEFA, following the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, meaning they might not be able to table such an offer in the first place.

What's next?

As it appears, Spurs will listen to offers for the player only in January, when they will be able to make signings of their own. Eriksen, in all likelihood, will stay in England till then.