PSG 2-0 Monaco: Player ratings as Kylian Mbappe makes history | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to 13 points with a 2-0 victory over Monaco on Sunday.

Monaco made their presence known right from the start. The visitors gave the league leaders an early scare, with Sofiane Diop striking the woodwork just two minutes into the game.

However, the Ligue 1 leaders rode out the initial storm, and it wasn't long before they found a glorious opportunity to get their noses in front. Mauricio Pochettino's side were awarded a 12th-minute penalty, courtesy of a reckless foul by Djibril Sidibe.

Kylian Mbappe tucked away the spot-kick to open the scoring against his former club. The France international then added a second on the brink of half-time to double PSG's advantage. In doing so, he became the youngest player to reach 100 goals for a single club in French top-flight history.

After the break, the visitors made multiple substitutions to try and claw their way back into the game. However, that didn't turn out as hoped. Monaco rarely looked like troubling Gianluigi Donnarumma in a rather one-sided second half as PSG galloped to victory.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings from the game.

PSG player ratings against Monaco

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 8/10

Donnarumma enjoyed an impressive outing between the posts. Although untested for much of the second half, he made a couple of key first-half saves to keep PSG's citadel intact.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

It was a fairly quiet evening for Hakimi. He made a couple of decent marauding runs upfield, and tried to make an impact. However, the Moroccan was uncharacteristically missing for most of the game.

Abdou Diallo - 7.5/10

Diallo enjoyed a pretty decent outing for PSG. The centre-back was colossal throughout, and visibly crucial to his side's defence. He managed an impressive nine ball recoveries and four interceptions in the game.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos looked assured in possession, and helped PSG with their build-up play. Moreover, the centre-back looked calm and composed throughout his time on the pitch.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat was brilliant in the attacking phase of the game. He was a constant threat upfield, but a little too casual in defence. Diallo was often forced to cover for Bernat's defensive frailties.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 5/10

Wijnaldum struggled to get to the pace of the game throughout the night. He did make a couple of good darting runs in the Monaco penalty area, but largely to no effect.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti did well to read the play and intercept Monaco's proceedings at times. He was tidy with his passing throughout the game. However, the Italian was forced off the ball a little too easily on occasion.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Gueye let his presence known in the middle of the park. He showed good intensity and drive to progress and break play for PSG throughout his time on the pitch. The midfielder managed one tackle, one interception and five ball recoveries on the night.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

Messi finally looks like he's about to hit his full stride for PSG. The Argentine was a menace throughout, and made life tough for the Monaco backline.

He supplied a beautiful assist for Mbappe's second, but was unlucky not to score himself despite coming close on numerous occasions.

Angel Di Maria - 7.5/10

Di Maria was a constant threat to the Monaco defence. The Argentine playmaker was a constant creative threat throughout the game. He also won the spot-kick for PSG's opener.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

Mbappe just can't stop scoring at the moment. He was once again at the top of his game, scoring a brace. Aged 22 years and 357 days, he is now the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single club in Ligue 1 history.

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Monaco

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

Kehrer slotted in nicely in the PSG backline after coming on as a 50th-minute replacement for the injured Juan Bernat.

Leandro Parades - N/A

Parades came on as an 81st-minute substitute to replace Di Maria, but he didn't play long enough to be rated.

Ander Herrera - N/A

Coming on as an 81st-minute substitute for Idrissa Gueye, Herrera simply didn't have enough time to make an impact on the game.

Mauro Icardi - N/A

Icardi came on in the 88th minute to replace Mbappe, and he didn't play long enough to be rated.

