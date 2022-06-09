PSG and Chelsea willing to launch €75 million bid to sign 24-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea are preparing to launch identical €75 million moves for Everton ace Richarlison this summer.

Richarlison, 24, had a fine season for the Toffees, playing a key role in the side preserving their place in the Premier League having been at risk of relegation.

He made 33 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing five assists.

According to Fichajes, PSG and Chelsea are interested in the Brazilian and are weighing up moves for the forward, who is reportedly on the transfer market.

PF | Transfer News @PurelyFootball 🗞 Richarlison has told Everton he wants to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football. Richarlison has told Everton he wants to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football.🔵🗞 https://t.co/fwE9qBwgVe

The fee being touted for the two European heavyweights to sign Richarlison is €75 million, with Everton wanting a huge fee to part ways with one of their star men.

PSG have previously tracked Richarlison, with outgoing director Leonardo having sounded out the Brazilian despite Kylian Mbappe's contract renewal.

The Ligue 1 champions may be looking to the future with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in their thirties.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's interest stems from the potential departure of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker is eager to return to Inter Milan and is willing to take a pay cut to seal the move (per Daily Mail).

It remains to be seen which option RIcharlison chooses with there being the opportunity to be part of PSG's new era under new director Luis Campos.

Or the Brazilian could continue in the Premier League as part of Thomas Tuchel's side looking to have more of a say in the title race.

Chelsea's pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele may pave the way for PSG

Richarlison fired Everton to safety

Chelsea have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (per SPORT).

However, the potential departure of Romelu Lukaku will put them in need of a striker. If Thomas Tuchel manages to sign Dembele, that puts slight doubt on Richarlison's arrival.

Richarlison can play as a centre-forward but has flourished out wide for Everton in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season.

If the Blues can bring Dembele in, they may seek to sign a more predominant centre-forward.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 14 - Richarlison has scored 14 goals for Brazil; the joint-most of any player since his first game with the Seleção (September 2018), alongside Neymar. Protagonist. 14 - Richarlison has scored 14 goals for Brazil; the joint-most of any player since his first game with the Seleção (September 2018), alongside Neymar. Protagonist. https://t.co/iJXpXHLLoi

Meanwhile, PSG could be looking to have Richarlison replace his compatriot Neymar Jr.

There remains uncertainty over Neymar's future, with L'Equipe reporting that the Ligue 1 champions would be open to selling the 30-year-old for the right deal.

Kylian Mbappe can play both as a striker and as a wide forward and if Richarlison arrives, the two may flourish in tandem with one another alongside Lionel Messi.

