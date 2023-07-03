PSG attacker emerges as potential replacement for Victor Osimhen at Napoli: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Mauro Icardi has reportedly popped up as a target for Napoli, who view him as a Victor Osimhen replacement.

Icardi, 30, has failed to cement a place at the Parc des Princes since permanently arriving from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to €57 million in 2020. He spent the last season on loan at Galatasaray, guiding them to the Super Lig title with his 22 goals in 24 league appearances.

According to Fichajes, Icardi has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Napoli in the ongoing summer transfer window. He is expected to be a part of a transfer saga as Galatasaray are also keen to rope him in on a permanent deal.

Napoli, who lifted the 2022-23 Serie A title, has reportedly identified the Argentine as an ideal replacement should they lose their star striker Victor Osimhen.

Icardi, who is in the final year of his PSG contract, could prove to be a fine signing for Napoli should he join them. He would compete with Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori as the club's main striker.

Moreover, the eight-cap Argentina international has prior experience in the Serie A. He has scored a decent 121 goals and laid out 31 assists in 219 appearances in the league for Inter Milan and Sampdoria so far.

Overall, the two-time Serie A Golden Boot winner has netted 38 goals and laid out 10 assists in 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has reportedly been linked with the likes of PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich so far.

Jose Mourinho wants Roma to rope in PSG midfielder ahead of next season: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Jose Mourinho has told his club's top brass to prioritize PSG midfielder Renato Sanches' signing. He is hoping to bolster his midfield after the end of Georginio Wijnaldum's loan spell.

Sanches, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, is said to be hopeful of a move away from PSG as he is looking to get more first-team action. Apart from operating in a deeper role at Roma, he could also provide competition to Lorenzo Pellegrini in a number 10 role.

Since arriving from LOSC Lille for €15 million last summer, the 25-year-old star has struggled to impress at the Parc des Princes. He started just eight of his 27 games last campaign, racking up just 905 minutes.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and made it to the final of the Europa League, where they lost on penalties to Sevilla.

Poll : 0 votes