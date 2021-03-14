“PSG are confident of signing Lionel Messi in the summer”: Marcelo Bechler

According to well-renowned journalist Marcelo Bechler, Paris Saint-Germain remain confident of snapping up Lionel Messi once his contract with Barcelona expires in the summer.

Lionel Messi has been a constant name in the transfer rumor mill since last year when he tendered a shock transfer request away from Barcelona.

He decided to stay put at the Camp Nou until the end of this season to see out his contract, which expires in June.

PSG confia que tem mejor projeto que o Barcelona e que convencerá Messi.



No vestiário, alívio por não tê-lo mais como rival a partir da próxima temporada.



Otimismo é imenso em Paris. https://t.co/UbcD9XT53I — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) March 12, 2021

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a sensational swoop for the 33-year-old as they possess the financial power to match his hefty salary demands.

However, it was reported that Lionel Messi is now likely to extend his stay with Barcelona, following the appointment of Joan Laporta as the club’s president.

The newly-elected president, who is returning for his second stint in office after a successful first tenure between 2003 and 2010, has stated that keeping Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou is his priority.

However, Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler has revealed that the Paris Saint-Germain board are still “confident” of snapping up Lionel Messi this summer.

He claims that the Ligue 1 champions believe they are frontrunners to Lionel Messi’s signature, as they have a “better project” than both Barcelona and other potential suitors.

Bechler, who broke the news of Lionel Messi’s transfer request last year, tweeted: “PSG are confident that they have a better project than Barcelona and that they will convince Messi to sign."

Advertisement

“Optimism is immense in Paris.”

Paris Saint-Germain desperate to sign Lionel Messi

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Since news of Lionel Messi’s transfer request broke, Paris Saint Germain have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine superstar.

It is easy to see why, as while Les Parisiens have been utterly dominant in the French top-flight over the years, they still await that elusive UEFA Champions League success.

They came closest to lifting the title last summer but were dealt a heavy blow as they lost to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the finals.

Brazilian superstar Neymar was expected to lead the club to European glory following his mega transfer from Barcelona, but the move has ultimately failed to work out.

Lionel Messi has scored 55 Free Kicks.

For me, The Best Ever 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HgTG3MLr0k — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) March 13, 2021

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino’s side undoubtedly need a leader and a proven winner who can singlehandedly turn a game on its head, and Lionel Messi fits the profile like a glove.

However, reports claim that Messi is fully committed to Barcelona at the moment and is focused on their final 13 games of the season.

Lionel Messi is also expected to sit down with new president Joan Laporta to discuss his future, while he will also listen to offers from potential buyers.