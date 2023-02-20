PSG consider making a move for Barcelona free agent target in the summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, who is also being linked with Barcelona. The French striker will become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires.

Thuram, 25, is able to strike a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Bundesliga with his expiration date months away. Gladbach confirmed that the forward is heading out of the club (via Le 10 Sport):

“For Marcus Thuram, we have made an effort. We have to accept it if even bigger clubs are heading towards Marcus. The fact that players leave us for free is not a positive situation and I cannot sugarcoat it either."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Last week he had to Google himself just to get past security.



(via Marcus Thuram scored two goals against Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight.Last week he had to Google himself just to get past security.(via @borussia_en Marcus Thuram scored two goals against Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight.Last week he had to Google himself just to get past security.(via @borussia_en) https://t.co/5CeLJ20ZCn

L'Equipe reports that PSG have set their sights on Thuram if a move for Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani fails to come to fruition. Parisian advisor Luis Campos has earmarked the former as a Plan B option for Muani.

Thuram has been in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 22 games across competitions. He contributed two assists in five matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with France last year.

However, PSG will have competition for Thuram, with Barcelona also interested, per Sport. The Catalan giants are enticed by his contract situation given he will become a free agent. He is also being tracked by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Sevilla, and Aston Villa.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims PSG's Lionel Messi is interested in returning to Barcelona

Messi is linked with a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for the Argentine icon. He headed to PSG that summer on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

His contract with Christophe Galtier's side expires at the end of the season. The two parties have been in talks over an extension, but negotiations seem to have stalled. Renowned Spanish journalist Romero claims that Messi views a return to the Nou Camp as an option. He said:

“I still don't rule out the return of Messi; it's very difficult, but I don't rule it out. Leo keeps telling part of his entourage that FC Barcelona is an option."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Leo Leo #Messi : “I will give it my all. My love for Barça will never change.” 💙❤️ Leo #Messi: “I will give it my all. My love for Barça will never change.” https://t.co/xBh29dTqpr

Messi has scored 16 goals and contributed 14 assists in 27 games across competitions. He became a legend at Barca, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games.

