PSG contact Jurgen Klopp to discuss managerial role at Parc des Princes

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly contacted Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, in an attempt to bring him to the French club as the managerial successor to Thomas Tuchel.

Klopp turns down approach to manage the reigning French champions

The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly on the lookout for a suitable replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who has been under constant pressure after failing to guide the club to European success since taking over the reins from Unai Emery last year.

Thomas Tuchel- A man under pressure.

According to Le10Sport, Klopp spent an hour on the phone with PSG chiefs to discuss the chances of his potential move to the Parc des Princes. The club's sporting director Leonardo reportedly told the German tactician about the project he wants to implement at the club in the years to come and what he would expect from him as a manager.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is, however, believed to have snubbed the offer in favour of an Anfield stay as he is happy managing Liverpool in the Premier League.

Klopp, who extended his contract with the Reds earlier this month, had expressed his happiness upon signing the new deal saying, "This club is in such a good place, I couldn't contemplate leaving. For me personally, this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve."

"It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024. If I didn't, I would not be re-signing."

Liverpool currently sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and look determined to lift the long-awaited league title at the end of the season. They are next scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Unai Emery.

