Liverpool Transfer News: Trent Alexander-Arnold promises to snub any potential transfer away from Anfield

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed his intentions to snub any potential transfer away from the club as he aims to stay with the Premier League giants for the rest of his career and become a legend at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold hopes to become a legend at Liverpool

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the Jurgen Klopp era and has established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe. Since the start of the previous season, he has tallied an incredible 20 assists in the English top-flight, a number that no other player has matched.

The England international produced one of his best performances for Liverpool against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, scoring a goal and providing two assists in a 4-0 win for the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold has now revealed that he intends to become a legend at Liverpool and has no plans to leave the club even if European giants come knocking on his door.

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, he said, (via The Independent):

"I’ve always wanted to be a club legend. Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain."

"Of course, I can’t become a legend if I leave Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible."

When asked about his future after his playing career comes to and end, the defender said:

"I will probably continue in the sport in some way. But if it’s as a TV expert or coach we will see. Football can, of course, look completely different in 10-15 years."

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are scheduled to play their final game of the year against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

