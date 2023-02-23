PSG handed major boost as 2 stars return to training - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele have returned to training ahead of the side's top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash with Marseille on Sunday (February 26).

According to La Parisien, the defensive pair were part of the Parisian training camp on Wednesday (February 22). Marquinhos picked up a thigh injury in his team's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on February 14.

He missed Christophe Galtier's side's incredible 4-3 win over LOSC Lille on Sunday (February 19). The Brazilian has featured 32 times across competitions, scoring two goals and helping his side keep ten clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Mukiele has been out of action in the last eight PSG games due to a hamstring injury. His return to training comes at a vital time, as Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are doubts for the encounter with Marseille. The French defender arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer from RB Leipzig and has appeared 22 times, providing three assists.

Galtier's side are top of Ligue 1, holding a five-point lead over Marseille, ahead of their trip to the Stade Velodrome. Pressure has grown on the Parisians coach amid a poor run of form. His side lost three consecutive games across competitions before beating Lille last weekend.

PSG line up Jose Mourinho as Galtier's potential replacement

Jose Mourinho is linked with the Parisians job.

Galtier's future at PSG is becoming uncertain, as his side have stumbled. Their setback at home against Bayern in the Champions League was particularly concerning. The former OGC Nice manager succeeded Mauricio Pochettino last summer and has overseen 25 wins in 35 games across competitions.

According to reports, the Parisians' higher-ups have sounded out Jose Mourinho as a potential replacement for Galtier. The AS Roma boss has coached in England, Italy, Spain and Portugal but is yet to dip his toe in French football.

He has won titles in all those countries, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and FC Porto. He has a glowing resume and is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in the game's history.

Mourinho's contract with Roma expires in 2024. He led them to the inaugural Europa Conference League last season. However, he has had issues with the board over finances at his disposal.

Moreover, PSG face competition from two of his former sides to lure him to the French capital. Chelsea and Inter are both reportedly interested in Mourinho returning to their respective clubs.

