PSG interested in Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak

Marco D'Onofrio FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 256 // 09 Mar 2019, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

According to a report from Spanish outlet Marca, French giants Paris St-Germain are very interested in securing the services of Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak who is currently under contract until June 2021.

PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in heartbreaking fashion earlier in the week at the hands of Manchester United who came back from losing 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford. They are still sitting comfortably atop the Ligue 1 table, but they had always made it known that their goal was European success after dominating their domestic competition in recent years.

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was brought in to help the Parisians conquer the continent, but it appears they could already be looking for his replacement. It should be noted though that Italian still has one year left remaining on his contract following the current campaign.

Atletico will not be keen to let the Slovenian go though, as he has been a big part of their success this season. He helped Los Rojiblancos secure a clean sheet against Juventus in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League battle and will need to come up big again in the second leg if they have any chance of advancing past the Bianconeri.

Oblak just turned 26 earlier this year and has been with Diego Simeone's side since July, 2014 when he replaced Thibaut Courtois who had left for Chelsea. He was named to the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season in both 2015-16 and 2016-17, as well as, named the La Liga Best Goalkeeper in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

It was just last season that Oblak played a major role in Atletico's UEFA Europa League triumph and he was in between the posts when Atletico beat city-rivals Real Madrid 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this season.

Oblak would unquestionably be a difficult piece to replace, but it remains to be seen whether PSG will be successful in their attempt to pry away the Slovenian international.

Advertisement