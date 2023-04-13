PSG interested in signing 25-year-old French international linked with Manchester United: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, who is also a target for Manchester United, according to French daily Le Parisien.

The Parisians hired Luis Campos as their strategic advisor last year and tasked him with overseeing squad planning. The Portuguese executive thus brought six new players to the club last summer.

It was hoped that the new faces along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar would help PSG win the UEFA Champions League. However, the club's hopes of winning the competition came crashing down as they lost to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Many expect Christophe Galtier to be sacked as Les Parisiens manager this summer at the latest, while pressure is mounting on Campos. The former LOSC Lille sporting director is thus determined to showcase his worth this summer.

While PSG are focused on clinching the Ligue 1 title, Campos is planning ahead for next season. He is already looking at ways to reinforce the squad, with the defense reportedly identified as an area that needs strengthening.

The Parisians are tipped to sign long-term target Milan Skriniar on a free transfer from Inter Milan. Campos, though, is keen to make at least one other defensive signing, considering Sergio Ramos is nearing the end of his illustrious career.

According to the aforementioned source (h/t Canal Supporters), Monaco defender Disasi is a player of interest for the Parc des Princes outfit. Campos maintains regular contact with the France international if the report is to be believed.

There have been suggestions that Campos wants to sign players who understand the culture of the club. PSG thus consider Disasi an ideal target as he hails from the Paris region.

PSG face competition from Manchester United for Axel Disasi

It is worth noting that Les Parisiens are not the only club keen to sign Axel Disasi this summer. Manchester United have notably been credited with an interest in acquiring the Frenchman's services as well.

Manchester United have held initial conversations over signing the defender from Monaco, according to reports. There is a feeling at Old Trafford that they can get a deal for Disasi across the line.

Monaco notably signed the central defender from Stade Reims for €13 million in the summer of 2020. Disasi has since made 121 appearances across competitions for Les Monegasques, bagging twelve goals and four assists.

The Ligue 1 club are under no pressure to sell the 25-year-old as he is contracted to them until 2025. However, they could be tempted to cash in on him if they receive a suitable offer from Manchester United or PSG.

