PSG interested in signing 28-year-old Manchester City star valued at around £40 million: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in roping in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte in the upcoming summer.

Laporte, 28, has been a crucial part of the Cityzens' dressing room since arriving from Athletic Bilbao for £57 million in the winter of 2018. So far, he has helped his club lift 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

A left-footed centre-back blessed with passing and tackling, the 20-cap Spain ace has dropped down in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium this season. He has started just six Premier League matches so far, racking up 1309 minutes of first-team action across all competitions.

Man City priority target as new centre back is Josko Gvardiol.



More: Aymeric Laporte has concrete chances to leave Manchester City in the summer. Many clubs will keep tabs on conditions of the deal, also including Barcelona

According to Football Insider, PSG have identified Laporte as a potential signing in the upcoming summer transfer window. Manchester City are prepared to hold talks with the former France U21 international's potential suitors if an offer in the region of £40 million is lodged.

Laporte, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Etihad Stadium, is keen to seal a move away from the Premier League in the future. Apart from the Parisians, a number of top clubs are also in his pursuit.

Should Laporte join Christophe Galtier's side in the future, he would provide elite competition to Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Sergio Ramos, and Presnel Kimpembe. He would be an ideal first-choice left-sided centre-back for the Ligue 1 giants' 3-4-1-2 setup.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are hoping to invest Laporte's potential fee in a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol this summer.

"My future? RB Leipzig is not interested in selling me this summer, there is no point in talking about anything else". Gvardiol: "I congratulated Pep Guardiola — he threw a few words at me. But I will keep them to myself", tells Net HR

PSG urged to sign former Manchester City academy player ahead of next campaign

French great Luis Fernandez has claimed that his former club PSG should attempt to re-sign Adrien Rabiot, who is in the final three months of his contract at Juventus.

Speaking to beINSports, he elaborated:

"He must return to PSG because he is a boy who is in the process of making a difference. He has found a certain serenity and an exceptional level. He is good, very good since his return.

"He almost left for Manchester United, he may have almost made a small mistake, there he is in his club and he is in the process of winning at Juventus. He had a good World Cup last year with the France team too."

Expressing his reasoning behind his transfer claim, Fernandez added:

"Rabiot wore the PSG jersey; we have to bring him back; enough of those who are there in midfield. There are two or three who take themselves for what they are not; they are not football players. He wants to come back. You ask him.

"He is a player I want to see again at Paris Saint-Germain because he has all the qualities; he wore this shirt during the club's formation. I want to see him again."

Rabiot, who is a former Manchester City academy player, registered 24 goals and 14 assists in 227 overall appearances for the Parisians.

