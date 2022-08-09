PSG keeping tabs on £85 million-rated Chelsea transfer target: Reports 

According to Hadrien Grenier, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are monitoring the situation of Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana. The £85 million-rated Leicester City defender has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The French reporter claims that the Parisians are undeterred in their pursuit of the player despite the Blues being in pole position to sign the 21-year-old.

As per Euro Sport, Chelsea are now prepared to match Leicester's £85 million asking price for the France international, following the rejection of the west London side's initial two offers. The Foxes would only consider this high a price for their player given that they are reluctant to let go of the promising defender

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has shown a keen interest in the Frenchman's services as he continues his quest to sign young centre-backs this summer.

Following the west London side's victory over Everton in the Premier League opener, the German manager dropped his strongest hint at signing Fofana. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“We also need to make sure we have a new generation to take over in the next years but the guys are strong that is why they are under contract and the guys have our trust."

PSG have also been really active in the transfer window, with Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele completing moves to the Parc des Princes this summer.

However, according to The Sun, Fofana is keen on a move to Chelsea. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

PSG to make new bid for Chelsea transfer target

PSG set to make new bid for Chelsea transfer target Milan Skriniar

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via HITC), PSG are on the cusp of proposing a new offer for Inter Milan defender and Blues target, Milan Skriniar. Calciomercato reported earlier this summer that the two European giants were interested in the Slovakian international.

The 27-year-old has also attracted interest from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur under the management of Antonio Conte.

Skriniar has had a great stint at Inter, recording ten goals and four assists in 210 Serie A appearances (Transfermarkt).

The Blues are reportedly prepared to pay €50 million for the center-back. However, according to the Italian outlet, the west London side are now looking for cheaper alternatives, with the Nerazzurri demanding €70 million to let go of their player.

