PSG make €110 million offer for striker as potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have allegedly lodged a €110 million bid to sign Napoli ace Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians are currently preparing for life after Mbappe as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner claimed last month that he will not extend his deal beyond 2024. They are keeping tabs on a host of attackers now.

According to Fichajes, PSG have identified Osimhen as a top choice to replace the French superstar this summer. The club's top brass are impressed with the ex-Lille man's physical prowess and scoring ability.

Luis Enrique's side have reportedly made a €110 million to rope in the Nigerian in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, they are unlikely to be successful in their attempt as Napoli expect a higher fee.

Earlier this week, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis identified PSG as the only team that can snap up their striker. He told Sportmediaset:

"The only club that can afford Victor now is Paris Saint-Germain. If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200 million... we will wait and see what happens. I personally think that he will stay."

Osimhen, 24, has attracted attention from a number of European clubs of late due to his standout role in Napoli's Serie A glory last campaign.

Earlier past season, Osimhen relished his best-ever season in terms of offensive numbers He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 matches, contributing a goal and an assist at an interval of 84 minutes.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe opens up on his mentality and ambition amid exit rumors

Earlier last week, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on being linked with a transfer away from his team. He said (h/t MARCA):

"Reasons to believe that this is my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor and, when I play, it's to win. And no matter who I play with, no matter my shirt I'm wearing, I never ever settle."

Mbappe, who is reportedly valued at close to €200 million, continued:

"I'm always dissatisfied so I'm never impressed with what I do. I tell myself I can do it again and better. I have a hunger to win. I don't want to be in a team just to participate. That's why people think I'm arrogant. I'm not afraid of failure either, it's a part of our careers."

According to Cadena SER, the right-footed attacker has held contract discussions with Real Madrid in the recent past. He is likely to receive a gross wage package worth €50 million upon signing a five-year deal.

Overall, Mbappe has registered 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games across all competitions for PSG so far, lifting 13 trophies along the way.

