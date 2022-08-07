PSG manager Christophe Galtier provides injury update on Kylian Mbappe after Ligue 1 opener

In a post-match interview with Canal+ (via Get French Football News), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christopher Galtier spoke on Kylian Mbappe's absence from the Ligue 1 side's 5-0 victory over Clermont. The French international sustained a minor injury and was benched as a precaution.

Galtier, however, confirmed that the World Cup winner will return for the upcoming home fixture against Montpellier. He said:

"We wanted to preserve him, if it was a Champions League match, he might have played but he will be with us next weekend!"

Mbappe joined the Parisians in 2017 from AS Monaco. During the 2021-22 season, the 2018 World Cup winner was PSG's top goal scorer, registering 28 goals and 17 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The French forward averaged more than one goal/assist per game and played a crucial role in winning the title.

Galtier added further comments on the performance of the French champions during the Clermont game. He said to Canal+ :

"We are in the continuity of what we’ve been doing since the start of pre-season in Japan or the Champions Trophy. The team is better set up than at the start, which is normal."

"We have a lot of talent but what I remember is the collective desire to want to win the ball back early with intensity. The team played very well, they want to play with each other, they make efforts. Pablo is making effort, Messi and Neymar are equally doing so in response.”

Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe set to stay at PSG

Presnel Kimpembe set to stay at PSG despite Chelsea interest

According to L'Equipe (via ESPN), Presnel Kimpembe is set to remain with PSG this summer, despite attracting interest from multiple European clubs, including Chelsea. Galtier reportedly wants the French international to remain at the Parc des Princes after he impressed the coaching staff with his performance during training.

 Adam Brown @AdamMNVi



Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay at PSG despite interest across Europe



Napoli are keen on Keylor Navas



The race is heating up for Turkey international striker Serdar Dursun (



espn.co.uk/football/blog-… The latest transfer column for @espn ✍️Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay at PSG despite interest across EuropeNapoli are keen on Keylor NavasThe race is heating up for Turkey international striker Serdar Dursun ( @Ekremkonur The latest transfer column for @espn ✍️🇫🇷 Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay at PSG despite interest across Europe🇨🇷 Napoli are keen on Keylor Navas🇹🇷 The race is heating up for Turkey international striker Serdar Dursun (@Ekremkonur)espn.co.uk/football/blog-…

The 26-year-old centre-back is contracted to remain with the French giants until 2024, having signed an extension in 2020.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was linked with Kimpembe this summer after losing centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The German manager, however, has shifted his focus towards signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

PSG have been active in the transfer window so far, with the signings of Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far