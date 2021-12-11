PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against AS Monaco

PSG are winless in two Ligue 1 games as they take on AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino's men have an 11 point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table but they haven't really been at their best in recent times.

It took Georginio Wijnaldum's strike in the 92nd minute of the game for PSG to steal a point against Lens in their latest Ligue 1 outing. A Keylor Navas howler had gifted Lens the lead almost half an hour prior to that. PSG then thrashed Club Brugge 4-1 in midweek.

In what was a very encouraging sign for the Parisians, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined well on the night. Both players bagged braces and Pochettino will be hoping for more of the same against AS Monaco.

However, AS Monaco will be no pushovers. Niko Kovac's men are unbeaten in their last eight games and will make life difficult for PSG.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against AS Monaco.

PSG Possible Lineup against AS Monaco

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

To give credit where it's due, Keylor Navas did well against Lens, producing a string of fine saves before letting one pass right through him. But that mistake is likely to cost him. Donnarumma started the Champions League game in midweek and is likely to keep his place in the starting XI against AS Monaco.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has been a mainstay in PSG's starting lineup ever since joining the club in the summer. He has not been at his best in recent weeks and it's about time that he starts justifying his €60 million price tag.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

PSG captain Marquinhos continues to be an ever-reliable presence at the back. He has nailed down a starting berth and will be focused on keeping the Monaco attackers at bay.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Sergio Ramos picked up a muscle problem just a week after making his PSG debut. He is sidelined for this one, which means that Presnel Kimpembe is likely to start alongside Marquinhos.

Left-back - Juan Bernat

Juan Bernat is slowly establishing himself as PSG's first-choice centre-back once again. The exciting Nuno Mendes was hooked after just 50 minutes against Club Brugge. Bernat has done a decent job since returning from injury and could possibly start against AS Monaco.

